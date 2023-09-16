RINGGOLD — Senior Trevon Brooks and junior D.J. Gregory entered Dan River’s non-district showdown against Martinsville on Friday night with last year’s two losses to the Bulldogs fresh on their minds.

Freshman Stanford Lipscomb wasn’t on last year’s squad that had its season end with a loss to Martinsville, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t help Brooks and Gregory get a little revenge.

Lipscomb threw a pair of touchdown passes — both to Brooks — and ran for another two, and Gregory rushed for a career-high 361 yards and three scores as Dan River rode the trio's performances to a stout, 56-27 win over the Bulldogs.

“It feels good. We had a point to prove, let them know they’re not better than us and show them we can play football,” Brooks said.

Added Gregory: “It feels great. We lost by three in the playoffs, but we came back tonight and felt great.”

Lipscomb enjoyed getting the victory his first time out against Martinsville.

“It felt very great, first time playing them on varsity, get the win,” Lipscomb said. “It felt great.”

Gregory scored on runs of 21, 53 and 83 yards to add to his career night.

“I want to give thanks to my line, driving everything on the field; we made less mistakes on offense tonight,” Gregory said.

Lipscomb turned in a performance to remember, throwing for 120 yards and two scores while rushing for 76 yards and a pair of scores and helping the Wildcats notch five two-point conversions.

“Just keep pushing, don’t have your head down on a bad play, just come out make a good play,” Lipscomb said.

Brooks proved a favorite target, hauling in team bests of 102 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. He recorded scoring catches of 15 and 28 yards.

“I had a good game overall. I had the fumble early that got my head down a little bit, but I couldn’t let it get to me,” Brooks said. “The quarterback gave me two great passes and the game was over with.”

Davian Griffith added a fumble recovery for Dan River (2-2).

Martinsville (0-4) was paced by Marcus Long, who scored three rushing touchdowns while passing for another. Long broke off runs of 10 and 20 yards. Senior Jordan Smith came down with a 20-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that concluded the Bulldogs’ scoring.

On a night when the scoreboard operator earned the paycheck, the Wildcats delivered the first blow. Lipscomb capped the Wildcats' first drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and found Brooks for a reception on the ensuing play to convert for two points, giving Dan River an 8-0 lead with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Long punched back on the Bulldogs’ first possession, capping a 65-yard drive with a 10-yard scamper that pulled Martinsville within 8-6 after the failed conversion attempt with 6:10 left in the opening frame.

The momentum swung to the Bulldogs after that, as junior Cayden Walker jumped on a Dan River fumble to set Martinsville up at the Wildcats’ 42-yard line. Two plays later, Long scored on a scamper that gave the Bulldogs a 13-8 lead with 4:32 left in the second quarter.

Dan River responded with a methodical, 11-play, 54-yard scoring drive that saw the Wildcats convert a pair of third downs on senior Daniel Burton’s 12-yard reception and Brooks’ 15-yard touchdown catch that gave the Wildcats a 16-13 lead, one they didn’t relinquish the rest of the evening.

It was Gregory’s turn to crack the scoresheet next, as he gave the ‘Cats a 20-13 lead on his first touchdown run from 21 yards out with just under eight minutes left in the first half. Lipscomb wrapped the first-half scoring with his 5-yard touchdown run that pushed Dan River’s lead to 32-13 with 27 seconds on the clock.

Long helped the Bulldogs open the second half strong, finding the end zone from 20 yards out on their first drive of the third to trim their deficit to 32-20 with 8:58 on the clock.

Martinsville kept its momentum rolling on Dan River’s following drive, forcing the Wildcats into a turnover on downs with under six minutes left in the frame. The Bulldogs were bit by the turnover bug, however, on their following drive. Griffith pounced on a fumble to give the ‘Cats the ball at their own 15-yard line.

Martinsville’s defense held strong from there, making a goal-line stop that kept its deficit to 12.

After the Bulldogs went three-and-out on their next drive, Gregory found the end zone from 53 yards out. The Wildcats earned a 40-20 lead on Lipscomb’s two-point run.

Martinsville found the end zone for the final time moments later when Long hit Smith over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown, cutting the Dan River lead to 40-27 with under 10 minutes in the game.

However, Brooks (10-yard catch) and Gregory (83-yard run) put the game out of a reach with their respective scores.

Dan River entered its bye week following the win. The Wildcats will resume play Sept. 29 against Gretna.

Martinsville opens Piedmont District play when it hosts Mecklenburg County at 7 p.m. Friday.