Former Carlisle coach takes over for girls basketball at GW

MARTINSVILLE — A year after returning as girls basketball coach at Carlisle School, Mancino Craighead has resigned the position to take the same job at George Washington High School in Danville, Craighead confirmed Saturday.
Craighead said the decision came down to his ability to not only coach girls basketball for the Eagles, but also teach at the school and be part of the G.W. football team’s coaching staff.
He was approached about the position just a couple weeks ago, and said the chance to pursue his passion for teaching and “inspire student-athletes” was a major factor in the move.
“It all happened so quickly, I would say within the last week and a half,” Craighead said by phone Saturday morning. “That was one of my goals within the last year was to get back into education.
“I wanted to be back in the education field and that was pretty much the only option that I had in this area and down there as well,” he said. “That’s why I jumped on the opportunity.”
Craighead coached the Carlisle girls basketball team for nine seasons, leading the Chiefs to four straight VISAA Division III state championships from 2015-18. He originally resigned the position in 2019 to be with his daughter and wife, who were facing health issues at the time. He returned to the Chiefs at the start of the 2020-21 season, leading the team to a 3-5 record in the shortened season.
Craighead officially resigned as girls coach at Carlisle on Aug. 13, and began at G.W. on Monday. He will serve as the school’s ISS teacher this semester while working toward his full teaching certification for public schools. He’s currently enrolled in classes at Liberty University. He hopes to work in G.W.’s physical education department next semester.
The former Chief also coached football at Carlisle for four years, including two seasons as head coach. The school dropped football in 2012.
Since then, he’s been a volunteer assistant with the football team at Bassett High School and done other summer activities with a local travel football organization, the Fieldale Ducks.
“I think anyone that knows me knows that that [football] has always been one of my passions,” Craighead said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to fully commit myself to football the last couple years… I really got the itch again and when the opportunity was presented to coach at G.W. I jumped on that as well. I’m tickled to death to be back out on the gridiron and I’m looking forward to girls basketball season as well.”
Requests for comments from Melinda Brightwell, athletic director at Carlisle, and Jonathan Fain, athletic director at G.W., were not returned to as of Saturday afternoon. Carlisle has not announced a replacement for Craighead at this time.
“I appreciate all my time at Carlisle School,” said Craighead, whose daughter will be a sophomore at the school this year. “I grew from a young man to a mature adult there and I appreciate everyone at Carlisle. I’ll always be a Chief. I always say, ‘Once a Chief, always a Chief,’ but I had to do what was best for my family and now we’re Eagles.”
The Eagles were 6-18 during the 2019-20 season.
Craighead plans to retain the assistant coaches who were with the G.W. girls basketball team last season, and will also bring along former Carlisle JV boys basketball coach Darius Echols, who will also be an assistant.
G.W. plays in the Piedmont District with Bassett, Halifax County, Magna Vista, Martinsville, Tunstall and Patrick County.
“I’m looking forward to coming back to the area and coaching against some of those girls that I previously coached and all that good stuff… I look forward to the competition
“I’m happy with the decision. … It’s a win/win situation as far as my family and my personal life and my career as well. I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the Lady Eagles.”