Friends, love and football: Bond developed over the years drives success for GW

Reaves added, “Most of us have been playing together since we were in city league, so it really is like we’ve been playing together our whole lives. That’s created the real chemistry we have where everybody on the team is behind each other.”

Accountability, truly caring

No matter how disciplined, every high school football player or team will take a day or two off from time to time. It’s a fact of life. There will be days where not all players are invested in practice or have their heads in the game.

However, in order for a team to be successful, it has to have a group of guys present to reel everybody back in and bring them back to attention. Luckily for the Eagles, they have those type of guys, and it’s the bond they share that allows them to hold each other accountable.

“Since we already know each other, we know when another person isn’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said senior Caveon Wilson. “We can recognize it and know what we need to say and how we need to handle it, and we know how to motivate each other and make sure we’re all doing the right things.”