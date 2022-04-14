From a Trojan to a Panther: Byrd commits to next level

DRY FORK — In Tunstall High School’s auditorium Wednesday afternoon, Elijah Byrd officially signed his letter of intent to further his baseball journey at Ferrum College.

Now that Byrd has found his home this fall, he can relax knowing that he is going to further his career after his time at Tunstall.

“It feels amazing knowing that all the hard work and dedication that I’ve put over the years has paid off,” Byrd said. “And being able to put me in a great school and baseball program to further my career.”

Each recruit has their own reasons why they commit to the school of their choosing. Whether it be for the facilities or location. For Byrd, there was two reasons why he is selected Ferrum.

“Excellent professors and coaching staff,” he said. “Everybody is nice. They walk with you and help you with everything they can. All around, it’s a fantastic school.”

The recruiting process varies from person to person. It can also be a stressful time for those who are playing in hopes of getting noticed by schools. Overall, Byrd said that the recruiting process for him couldn’t have been better.

“It treated me well. Being able to have Ferrum come to me and allow me to go up on a visit and offer me the ability to continue to play baseball for me, it [recruiting process] has treated me.

Byrd said he was able to speak to all of the coached and called his relationship Panthers head coach Ryan Brittle great from the first time they met.

"As soon as we met, a spark light up inside of us and we just instantly came together," he said. "Ever since then, he’s continued to communicate with me and he has been a mentor for me to get better.”

COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season for Pittsylvania County high schools. But Byrd was able to supplement the missed time by playing with the Dirtbags travel baseball program during the summer months.

“Following that year, I knew that it was a big year for me coming up into my sophomore year from my freshman year to be able to be looked at,” Byrd said. “I knew losing that year, I was going to work harder my next two years to be seen and recruited.”

Over the course of his time with the Trojans, Byrd said head coach Barry Shelton has played a significant role in the three years he’s been apart of Tunstall baseball.

“He’s always been someone I could rely on to come do field work or be there for him if he ever needed anything,” said Byrd. “Me and coach Shelton we’ve always been right there, hand in hand, with each other whenever he needed me, or if I needed him. He’s always been there.”

Not only did he credit his development as a player and a person to Shelton, but Byrd also praised Trojans assistant coach Mark Austin for helping him become the catcher that he is today.

“He [Austin] helped me my freshman year with learning things to do behind the plate to become a better catcher.”

When reflecting on his time as a Trojan, Byrd said when he graduates in May, he wants the up-and-coming players of Tunstall’s program to excel.

“I wanted to be where people can look up to me and want to be better than me,” said Byrd. “To push themselves to the breaking point in the weight room and to work hard for everything they do.”