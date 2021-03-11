G.W.-Danville football game on March 26 appears to be canceled

It appears G.W.-Danville's football game for next week has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Bassett High School, the scheduled opponent March 19, canceled its game against Liberty High School scheduled for Friday because the team is under quarantine for a COVID-19 exposure.
An email from Henry County Public Schools confirmed Thursday information that had been posted on the Bassett Facebook page that cited "due to a quarantine situation."
"As Mr. [Jay] Gilbert [BHS athletic director] shared on social media earlier this week, the team is quarantined due to a COVID exposure," said Matthew Woods, director of student support services with Henry County Public Schools, via email Thursday.
Woods did not say if the cancellation was because of a positive test of a player or coach or if the quarantines were for a contact tracing issue.
Woods said Thursday a decision about next Friday's game at G.W.-Danville has not been made, but the game also is listed as canceled on the Piedmont District website.
The fall sports season, being competed from March to April, is the first in Henry County to allow for regular-season games this school year. Winter sports teams at Bassett and Magna Vista high Schools -- basketball, swimming and wrestling -- which competed from January to March, were allowed only to play in the postseason as the district delayed the start of games because of high COVID-19 metrics in the area.
The Virginia High School League, the governing body for all high school sports in the state, does not require a certain length of time for COVID-19 quarantines. The VHSL Return to Play guidelines state, "if a positive COVID19 case is determined, schools must follow their safety plan as well as adhere to Virginia and local Department of Health guidelines in determining a comprehensive plan of action."
G.W.-Danville, which is 2-1 and plays Halifax County this Friday, then would be scheduled to play at Magna Vista on March 21 and close its season at home against Halifax on April 2.