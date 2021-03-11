G.W.-Danville football game on March 26 appears to be canceled

It appears G.W.-Danville's football game for next week has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Bassett High School, the scheduled opponent March 19, canceled its game against Liberty High School scheduled for Friday because the team is under quarantine for a COVID-19 exposure.

An email from Henry County Public Schools confirmed Thursday information that had been posted on the Bassett Facebook page that cited "due to a quarantine situation."

"As Mr. [Jay] Gilbert [BHS athletic director] shared on social media earlier this week, the team is quarantined due to a COVID exposure," said Matthew Woods, director of student support services with Henry County Public Schools, via email Thursday.

Woods did not say if the cancellation was because of a positive test of a player or coach or if the quarantines were for a contact tracing issue.

Woods said Thursday a decision about next Friday's game at G.W.-Danville has not been made, but the game also is listed as canceled on the Piedmont District website.