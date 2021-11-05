Galileo boys, girls advance to state after region championship win

On Wednesday, the Galileo Magnet High School Falcons continued their winning ways in the 2021 Virginia High School League Group 1A Region B championships at Frazier Farms in Altavista.

This annual competition brings together skilled runners from all over the area to decide which three schools will advance to the state championship.

Ten member schools toed the line for the championship, but the outcome had a very familiar ending: another Galileo sweep of the boys and girls finals.

In the boys competition, Rappahannock County senior Luke Ellis claimed male runner of the year for the region by winning the race with his time of 16:45. Kristopher Schultz, an Altavista senior, placed second at 17:01.

Following closely behind in third-sixth place were the Falcons swooping in for a victory. Senior Cole Harbodin led the Falcon attack with 17:12 (third). Juniors Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (17:15) and Jackson Herndon (17:18) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Senior Jamison Mantooth came in sixth with 17:43, and fellow senior Dylan Kirk placed 12th with a 19:06 time. Other notable runners included Jack Lingle (19th) and Neil Shroff (20th).

