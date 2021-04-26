Galileo boys, girls place third in cross country state meet

Galileo Magnet High School boys and girls cross country teams finished in third place in Friday's state championships in Salem.

The Falcons entered the Virginia High School League 1A State Championship meet with aspirations of winning their first state championship in the sport. Once the results were tallied, the Falcons finished closer than ever to winning, but claimed third in both the boys and girls competitions. George Wythe won the girls competition for the second straight season and the Parry McLuer boys also defended their title from last year. Auburn High School narrowly edged out Galileo for second in both the boys and girls contests.

The strong outing marked Galileo’s third consecutive year the Lady Falcons have finished among the top three teams and the fifth straight year the Falcon boys have finished in the top five overall, twice finishing third.

Morgan Whitley’s time of 20:21 broke her own school record en route to a third-place individual finish. This was Whitley’s highest finish at the state meet and second consecutive year finishing among the top 10 individuals. Whitley was followed by Galileo’s Carol-Anne Garrett with a time of 22:00. Garrett’s 12th place finish garnered her a medal of her own and she finished the race as the top freshman in the field.