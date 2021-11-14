Galileo boys win state title in cross country; girls finish second

It was victory at last Saturday for the Falcons.

Galileo Magnet High School's boys cross country team won their first ever state championship in Salem.

According to junior Alex Gomez, the experience was “mind blowing.”

This win is especially significant to Galileo because it is the first time a school from Southside Virginia has ever brought home the state title in cross country.

Leading up to the race, the pressure was on for the boys knowing this year the bullseye was on the backs of their own jerseys.

Junior Jackson Herndon felt “like there was a lot on the line” for this championship race.

Sophomore Neil Shroff, like most of the team, felt “really nervous, but also confident that we [the team] would win,” due to the exceptional talent and dedication of every runner.

As the Falcons arrived at the course, they had the “all business mindset,” Herndon said.

They knew their competition would be difficult to beat, but they believed in themselves and each other. One of the seniors' goals has always been to earn a state title in cross country, and they delivered on their quest.