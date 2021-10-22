Galileo claims 12 medals, first place for boys, girls in championship meet

On Wednesday, the Galileo Magnet High School Falcons hosted the 2021 Greater Danville Metro Cross Country Championship at Anglers Park, an annual event to showcase of the top cross-country talent in Southside Virginia.
Eleven schools attended the meet that grows larger each year.
Overall, Galileo claimed a dozen medals en route to winning first place in both the boys and girls varsity 5K championships. The Falcon boys team score of 21 was 40 points better than the runner-up Bengals from Bassett High School.
The Lady Falcons won the championship with 27 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Bassett High School.
It marked a major win for the Lady Falcons who are composed mostly of freshmen and sophomores attempting to win a fourth straight region championship in two weeks.
In the boys race, standout sophomore Asa Fletcher, of Dan River — the defending 2A state champion in the 1600 meter run — placed first with a time of 17:43. Fletcher finished the regular season undefeated and is listed among the favorites in the upcoming Region 2B individual championship.
Following Fletcher, a wave of Falcons came dashing to the finish line. Junior Jackson Herndon placed second with a time of 18:02. Galileo seniors Dylan Kirk (third) had a time of 18:08, Cole Harbodin (fourth) had a time of 18:13, junior Alexander Gomez-Hernandez placed fifth with a time of 18:56 and Jamison Mantooth (sixth) completed the Falcon scorecard with his time of 19:08 in their final home race.
Other Galileo notables include sophomore Neil Shroff (12th) and freshman Jack Lingle (13th).
On the girls side, sophomore Sienna Bailey, of Bassett High School, finished first in 21 minutes and 32 seconds. Freshman Madison Martin, of Appomattox County High School, was the runner-up with a time of 22:17 and senior Alyssa McFalls of Dan River finished third with her time of 22:29.
Even though no Falcons were in the lead, Galileo embraced the team concept and placed all five of their top runners onto the medal stand.
Sophomore Carol-Anne Garrett led the team and finished fourth in 22 minutes and 34 seconds. Junior Camila Rodriguez placed eighth with a time of 23:33. Ava Wray, a sophomore in her first season of cross country, finished 10th with a time of 24:09. Junior Rowan Kirk (13th) ended with a 24:31 and freshman Sophia Markowitz (15th) had a 26:08.
The regular season cross country schedule has now come to a close and each school turns the focus to district, region and state championships.