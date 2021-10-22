Galileo claims 12 medals, first place for boys, girls in championship meet

On Wednesday, the Galileo Magnet High School Falcons hosted the 2021 Greater Danville Metro Cross Country Championship at Anglers Park, an annual event to showcase of the top cross-country talent in Southside Virginia.

Eleven schools attended the meet that grows larger each year.

Overall, Galileo claimed a dozen medals en route to winning first place in both the boys and girls varsity 5K championships. The Falcon boys team score of 21 was 40 points better than the runner-up Bengals from Bassett High School.

The Lady Falcons won the championship with 27 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Bassett High School.

It marked a major win for the Lady Falcons who are composed mostly of freshmen and sophomores attempting to win a fourth straight region championship in two weeks.

In the boys race, standout sophomore Asa Fletcher, of Dan River — the defending 2A state champion in the 1600 meter run — placed first with a time of 17:43. Fletcher finished the regular season undefeated and is listed among the favorites in the upcoming Region 2B individual championship.

