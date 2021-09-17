Galileo dominates course at cross country meet

Despite blazing heat and several key team members injured, the Galileo Falcons dominated the course Tuesday at a cross country meet hosted by Tunstall High School in Dry Fork.

Out of the 62 boys and 52 girls who attended, Galileo Magnet High School had six girls finish in the top 15 and three boys in the top five.

In the boys race, junior Jackson Herndon finished second to Tunstall senior Charles Hearp with his time of 18 minutes, 20 seconds. Following closely behind were seniors Dylan Kirk and Cole Harbodin, who finished third and fourth overall with times of 18:38 and 18:55 respectively.

Harbodin has made quite an improvement and is quickly closing the gap to form a very tight pack at the front for Galileo. Harbodin has his eyes on returning to the top spot for the Falcons, a position he claimed as a sophomore with his time of 17:03 at the 2019 state finals. With the absence of senior Jamison Mantooth, sophomore Neil Schroff (20th) rounded out the Falcons’ scorecard for the third consecutive contest.

The shorthanded boys team was edged by 4A power Hidden Valley High. Even though they came out with a second place finish.