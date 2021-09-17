Galileo dominates course at cross country meet

Despite blazing heat and several key team members injured, the Galileo Falcons dominated the course Tuesday at a cross country meet hosted by Tunstall High School in Dry Fork.
Out of the 62 boys and 52 girls who attended, Galileo Magnet High School had six girls finish in the top 15 and three boys in the top five.
In the boys race, junior Jackson Herndon finished second to Tunstall senior Charles Hearp with his time of 18 minutes, 20 seconds. Following closely behind were seniors Dylan Kirk and Cole Harbodin, who finished third and fourth overall with times of 18:38 and 18:55 respectively.
Harbodin has made quite an improvement and is quickly closing the gap to form a very tight pack at the front for Galileo. Harbodin has his eyes on returning to the top spot for the Falcons, a position he claimed as a sophomore with his time of 17:03 at the 2019 state finals. With the absence of senior Jamison Mantooth, sophomore Neil Schroff (20th) rounded out the Falcons’ scorecard for the third consecutive contest.
The shorthanded boys team was edged by 4A power Hidden Valley High. Even though they came out with a second place finish.
In the girls competition, Tunstall‘s Sophia Hearp paced the field on her way to another victory. Sophomore Carol-Anne Garrett paced the Galileo attack, finishing in fourth place with her time of 22 minutes and 36 seconds. Junior Camilla Rodriguez finished fifth in 24 minutes and 11 seconds and sophomore Ava Wray finished sixth in 24 minutes and 13 seconds. Junior Rowan Kirk came in eighth with a time of 24 minutes and 21 seconds. Freshmen Maya Herndon and Sophia Markowitz finished back-to-back in 13th and 14th places with Herndon having a time of 27:17 and Markowitz at 27:26.
Overall, the girls team won with a commanding 30-point victory over second place Tunstall. Galileo features a roster comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores to complement the two juniors, Kirk and Rodriguez.
Currently the Galileo boy’s team is ranked first in the Virginia High School League 1A division. The girls team is ranked third in the 1A division.