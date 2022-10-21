Galileo Falcons come out on top at cross country meet

On a chilly, winter-like Wednesday, the Galileo Falcons were able to soar above the competition at the 2022 Greater Danville Metro XC Championship at Anglers Park in Danville.

Pressures were high since it was the last regular season meet, but the Falcons were able to deliver.

The annual championship hosted 70 varsity girls, 88 varsity boys and 48 middle school runners from schools across the area.

In the varsity boys 5K race, senior standout Alex Gomez won with a time of 16:51, closely followed by fellow seniors Jackson Herndon (17:15), second, and Jalyn Jones (17:59), third.

This group of senior powerhouses are hoping to lead the Galileo Falcons to victory in the 2022 VHSL class 1A state final in November.

After the initial wave of Galileo red, sophomore Clay Hamilton from Appomattox County placed fourth followed by Michael Foley of Bassett.

Other notable Galileo performances included senior Jackson Easley’s (14th) time of 19:42 and junior Neil Shroff’s (18th) 19:58 to lead the Galileo Falcons to another first-place team finish at this annual event. The top three schools in the boys race were Galileo (34 points), Bassett (45 points) and Dan River (82 points).

In the varsity girls 5K race, junior sensation Carol-Anne Garrett was victorious with her time of 19:39. After crossing the finish line as the winner, she felt “excited and relieved.”

She was followed by Sienna Bailey of Basset (20:42) and Madison Martin (third) of Appomattox County (21:37). Soon after Garrett came a small pack of teammates in senior Rowan Kirk (sixth) with a time of 22:56, sophomore Maya Herndon (seventh) with a 22:58 and junior Ava Wray (ninth) with a 23:37.

The Lady Falcons continue to collect team titles and stuff the trophy case. The top three schools in the girls division were Galileo (25 points), Tunstall (61 points) and Bassett (65 points).

In the middle school 3K race, which is new this year, seventh grader Lucas Hunter, of Appomattox County, spread his wings and took home the first-place medal with a strong showing of 11:52. He was followed closely by future Galileo star Luke Luke Bryant (11:59) and another Appomattox County Raider, Gibson Yoder. In the middle school girls 3K, Elly Nash, of Appomattox County, ran away from the competition and most of the boys with her effort of 12:18. Danville middle school’s Johnesha Wilkins finished as the silver medalist at 13:53 and just eight seconds ahead of William Campbell’s Maggie Spickard.

As the cross country season comes to a close, hopes are high for the Falcons to return home from the state championship in November having earned a new set of rings.

Gomez said he felt “very confident” about winning states this year, and that he believes he can drop a significant amount of time off of his already impeccable time at this week’s race.

In the latest state ranking, the Galileo boys are currently trailing Lebanon High School and Mathews High School who share the same aspirations while the Galileo girls are narrowly ranked first ahead of three time defending champion George Wythe who will certainly be primed to win their fourth straight title.