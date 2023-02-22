The weather isn’t the only thing that has been hot lately.

Galileo Magnet High School's indoor track and field teams competed at the Region 1B/2B Championship on Saturday at Heritage High School in Lynchburg, won several key events and finished as the runner-up for the girl’s team championship.

Some team members punched their ticket to the state championships.

In addition to the event wins and the girls team's second-place finish, 18 Galileo athletes brought home a total of 32 medals. Such an accomplishment is even more impressive considering the region championship was contested between 12 schools, half of which are Class 1 schools like Galileo, and the other half are larger, Class 2 schools.

Senior Alex Gomez — the defending 500 meter, 4x400 meter relay and 4x800 meter relay state champion — won the region championship in the 1,600 meter race with a time of 4:41 and was only 1 second off from breaking the facility record.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to race the 1,600 in awhile, so this was definitely a real confidence booster going into the state championship," Gomez. "I feel that I’m peaking at the right time.”

Junior Carol-Anne Garrett also continued her season-long dominance and won the region championships in both the 1,600 meter and 1,000 meter races with times of 5:41 and 3:23, both over 10 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Captain Jackson Herndon — the defending 4x400 meter relay and 4x800 meter relay state champion — continued the trend for the team with his victory in the 1,000 meter race with a time of 2:47, also 10 seconds faster than the nearest competitor.

Both Herndon and Gomez teamed-up along with senior Jalyn Jones and junior Neil Shroff to win the region championship in the boys 4x400 meter relay race with a time of 3:53.

They will be teaming up yet again to compete at the Class 1A/2A State Championship on March 1-2.

Other notable performances included Galileo’s first pole-vaulter, freshman Thomas Hungarland, finishing in fourth place with a height of 8-foot-6 and a second place finish by the girls 4x400 meter relay team consisting of Garrett, sophomore Maya Herndon, senior Rowan Kirk and senior Camila Rodriguez. Rodriguez also picked up the third place medals in both the 1,000 meter and 1,600 meter races while Kirk finished four in the 500 meter race.

Additional top-five medalists included a fourth place finish by the girls 4x800 meter relay team with Kirk, sophomore Sophia Markowitz, junior Natalie Owen and junior Anna Tucker; fourth place finishes in the boys and girls 3,200 meter races by Jackson Easley and Natalie Owen, respectively; a fifth place finish by freshman Krystie Eugene in the girls 55 meter hurdles; a fifth place finish by Maya Herndon in the girls 1,600 meter race; and a fifth place finish in the girls 3,200 meter race by Sophia Markowitz.

The strong performances by the girls helped secure the team’s second=place finish over the very competitive Cumberland High School.

Perhaps the “bread and butter” of the Galileo team is its 4x800 meter relay team. At the region championship, the Galileo boys finished third while opting to run a mostly rookie team consisting of Easley, freshman Nick Kania, sophomore Francesco Pacello and freshman Donnovan Perez to help prepare them for the years to come.

However, that will not be the case at the state championship where they will run the two-time defending state championship team consisting of Easley, Gomez, Herndon and Jones with the goal of making it three consecutive state championships in a row.