Galileo Magnet High School makes clean sweep at regionals, heads to state championships

On Wednesday, the Galileo Falcons soared above the competition to win both the boys and girls 5K competitions in the 2022 Region 1B Championships in Altavista.

The win punched their tickets to the 2022 Virginia High School Leage Cross Country Championships at Green Hill Park in Salem next week.

Galileo has now won 10 combined region titles in boys and girls cross country over the past six years. To put a little cherry on top of the recent run, Galileo was able to secure a sweep of not only the team titles, but also the male and female runners of the year along with boys and girls coaches of the year.

In the boys competition, senior standout Alex Gomez-Hernandez took the lead midway through the first mile and never trailed again en route to becoming the boys Region 1B Runner of the year with his time of 17:26. Four more Falcons followed Gomez-Hernandez to the medal stand to garner All-District recognition.

Jackson Herndon finished as the bronze medalist (third) with a time of 17:43 and Jalyn Jones (fourth) had a time of 17:46. Senior Jackson Easley (eighth) also medaled with a 19:57 along with junior Neil Shroff (11th) with a 20:24 time.

The boys are excited to have won their fourth consecutive region title and fifth in a six year span, but are hungry to try and defend their state title run from a year ago.

Ranked third in the VHSL’s first class, the Falcons will have their work cut out for them as they are 51-point underdogs to Lebanon High School, last year's second-place state winner.

For the Lady Falcons, junior sensation Carol-Anne Garrett pulled away from the competition early and she finished first with her time of 20:07 to remain undefeated against all district, region and VHSL 1A individuals this season. Garrett’s remarkable year earned her the girls Region 1B Runner of the Year Award and she currently sits atop the VHSL 1A individual rankings.

“I’m really proud of the progress the team has made, especially since we have had several key injuries," Garrett said. "I can’t believe that the state championship is only a week away, but I am so excited.”

Following behind her was a pack of red led by senior Camila Rodriguez (third) with a 23:10, junior Ava Wray (fourth) with a 23:29, senior Rowan Kirk (sixth) with a 24:00 and junior Natalie Owen (ninth) with a 25:07. Sophia Markowitz also medaled by placing 14th with her time of 26:33 to join her teammates on the All-District Team.

With the Lady Falcons currently projected as the favorites to win the state, hopes are high they will come home next week with their first team title.

The Falcons will have their hands full as three-time defending state champion George Wythe High School is ranked a close second and are poised to make it four in a row themselves.