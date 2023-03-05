Galileo Magnet High School’s indoor track and field teams clashed with the best of the Virginia High School League’s Class 1 and Class 2 schools at the state championships Wednesday and Thursday at Liberty University.

Galileo did not hold back as the Falcons posted many personal best records, school records and a new state record.

Galileo’s signature event, the 4x800 meter relay, provided the greatest theatrics of Day 1.

The Falcon boys came out swinging and landed the first punch behind senior standout Jackson Herndon. Herndon started the race as if he were shot out of a rocket, never looked back and never faded.

Herndon, who led the first leg of the race from start to finish, posted a time of 2:01.8 and built a commanding 10-second lead on the field. Herndon passed the baton to senior Jackson Easley who was competing in this event for the first time at the state championship level. Easley completed his four laps with a time of 2:18.1 to maintain the lead for Galileo, but at a smaller margin of only 2 seconds.

For the third leg of the race, senior Jalyn Jones “ran out of his mind” as coach Mark Bryant phrased it, running 8 seconds faster than any other previous attempt at this length.

Jones' split of 2:10.8 was good enough to hold off the second and third place teams until his final 40 meters.

At that time, Lancaster and Bruton high schools engaged in a strong kick to place Galileo 2 seconds back of the leaders entering the final leg of the relay.

“Going into the race, we felt confident in our chances to win if Alex were to receive the baton within 5 seconds of the leaders,” Bryant said.

It took two laps for senior Alex Gomez to close the gap on the leaders. He was about to surge to the front of the pack when Poquoson’s third exchange, a lap behind, interfered with Gomez and knocked him off the track and to the ground. Gomez stood up in disgust and nearly threw the baton down in frustration, but made the quick decision to get back onto the track and finish the race.

“I had to do it for those guys, Easley and Jalyn have never competed at states before,” Gomez said.

The fall knocked Galileo into a 50-meter deficit, much larger than the original deficit, with only two laps remaining. However, Gomez closed the gap a second time and passed the leaders in the final 5-10 meters to split 2:00.3 and win the event for the Falcons by a razor thin margin of 0.33 seconds over Lancaster.

The victory marks the third straight year Galileo has won the event at the VHSL state championships and the second straight year that Galileo had the two fastest boys among all competitors.

Galileo currently holds the state championship meet record with their finishing time of 8:18 from the previous year.

While Day 1 of the state championship was certainly exciting, Galileo still had plenty of fight left in them for Day 2.

As the defending state champion in the 500 meter dash, Gomez switched his focus to the 1,000-meter run for this season. Gomez ran the race like a tactician. He started in the middle of the pack and by increasing his speed by 1 second each lap thereafter, he was able to emerge from the pack and run away from the competition to beat Luray’s Davey Johnson by 2 seconds and the rest of the field by more than 9 seconds.

Gomez’s winning time of 2:35.99 broke the state championship meet record by nearly 2 seconds.

“That race was insane," he said after his big win. "I believe I could have run a faster time, but at this level, you run to win, not for time.”

Carol-Anne Garrett of Galileo also entered the day with big aspirations to win the 1,000-meter run. Garrett, who was running the event for only the third time, broke the school record with her fourth place finishing time of 3:12.63. While the disappointment of not winning was quite overwhelming for Garrett, she had to turn her focus to the 3,200-meter run that was set to begin in less than 20 minutes.

Running the 1,000 and 3,200 meter combo at the state level is a difficult undertaking to say the least, but for Garrett, there was more at stake this year. Also in the field of 3,200-meter competitors were three of her rivals.

One rival passed Garrett at the finish line in this event the previous year. A second rival outlasted Garrett in the 3,200-meter finale at the outdoor state championships last year to win by one second. Then, a third rival passed Garrett in the final 50 meters of the cross country state championships this past fall to once again give Garrett the silver medal.

Garrett was able to distance herself from each of these rivals late in the race as she blistered the final lap with a time of 37 seconds to finish third overall. Garrett’s finishing time of 11:59.69 broke the school record she had set last year by more than 18 seconds.

"That run was impressive," Bryant said. "Nobody posts record times with only 20 minutes of recovery time, especially in that event combo. For those reasons, I believe this was her most impressive run to date.”

Other notable performances from Galileo include the girls 4x800 meter relay team composed of Camila Rodriguez, Rowan Kirk, Ava Wray and Garret that finished fourth overall with a new school record time of 10:35.69. Rodriguez also posted personal best times in the 1,600 and 1,000 meter runs with official results of 5:59.27 and 3:36.17 respectively.

Jackson Herndon finished fourth in the 1,600 meter run with a new personal best time of 4:38.54 and has his eyes set on breaking the school record time of 4:28 this spring. The boys 4x400 meter relay team’s fourth-place finish narrowly missed breaking the school record, but it was a pleasant ending to the day as the Falcons were unsure if they would be in medal contention for this event entering the day.

Relay members included Herndon, Jones, Gomez and Neil Shroff who was the catalyst for the surprise medal grab to end the meet.

Overall, Galileo finished seventh out of 34 scoring schools in the boys competition and 13th out of 38 scoring schools in the girls competition.

Galileo brought home 16 medals, two state titles, one state championship meet record, four school records and six personal best performances.