Galileo Magnet High School track team members heading to state championship

After a challenging season, the Falcons have made their way to the 2022 outdoor track Division 1A state championships.

Galileo Magnet High School will be represented by seven boys and five girls at the annual finale after their strong showing at Wednesday’s Region 1B championship. The boys team finished second overall to meet champion Riverheads. The Lady Falcons also had a strong showing and finished fourth at the regional championship.

In the boys competition, junior Alex Gomez was victorious in the 400 meter dash after pulling away from the field with his time of 53.33. In the 800 meter run, junior Jackson Herndon came out with a win, running a 2:08.95.

Teammate Dylan Kirk, a senior, followed closely behind to finish second with a 2:12.47. Additionally, Herndon was the runner-up in the boys 1600 meter run, running a 4:39.25 while first year runner Jackson Easley, also advanced to the state final with his fourth place effort of 5:17.14.

The Galileo distance duo consisting of sophomore Neil Shroff and Jackson Easley finished less than a quarter of a second apart with their times of 11:47.85 and 11:48.05 respectively. Shroff and Easley’s efforts garnered the silver and bronze medals.

In the boys 4x400 meter relay, Dylan Kirk, Nicholas Breen, Jackson Herndon and Alex Gomez combined for a winning time of 3:43.44 to give them the chance to compete in the state championship as well.

The boys 4x800 meter relay team — composed of Cole Harbodin, Neil Shroff, Dylan Kirk and Alex Gomez — was also victorious with their 8:57.42 time.

The girls competition, Galileo also also had strong performances that garnered several runners a ticket to compete at the state championships.

In the 800 meter run, sophomore powerhouse Carol-Anne Garrett finished first with a time of 2:35.44. Sophomore Ava Wray finished third at 2:45.95.

In the 1600 meter run, Garrett was victorious once again after running a new personal best time of 5:37.01. Junior Camila Rodriguez finished second in the event finishing in 6:20.44.

Rodriguez concluded her day with another state qualifying performance with her 14:06.43 effort in the 3200 meter run.

In the girls 4x400 meter relay, the Lady Falcons stamped their ticket to the state championships with a late surge in the event to finish fourth at the regional with their time of 4:53.65. The relay members included Jaleyah Jones, Rowan Kirk, Carol-Anne Garrett and Ava Wray.

In the 4x800 meter relay, Rowan Kirk, Natalie Owen, Sophia Markowitz and Ava Wray brought home the silver medal after finishing with a time of 11:34.08.

The state outdoor track championship will be held June 3-4 at James Madison University.