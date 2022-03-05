Galileo picks up state wins, shatters records

Galileo Magnet High School's boys and girls indoor track and field teams captured four events, picked up 17 medals, shattered school records and set a new state meet record Thursday at the state tournament at Lynchburg's Liberty University.

Athletes representing 48 schools from across the commonwealth were primed to showcase their speed and athleticism on the big stage. On the backs of a strong distance contingency, the Galileo’s boys team finished second overall to meet champion Bruton from Williamsburg.

“Every day, these athletes strive to be better than they were yesterday," Galileo head coach Mark Bryant said. "They continue to impress and excel on levels I never imagined.

“I am extremely honored to be a part of their success.”

At the first event of the day for the boys — the 4x800 meter relay — Galileo had a lot at stake as the defending state champions in the event. Jamison Mantooth ran first for the Falcons and split 2:02.9 before handing the baton to teammate Dylan Kirk. Kirk’s 2:06.9 increased the lead before handing off to Jackson Herndon. Herndon then began lapping other schools while splitting 2:06.5. Anchor leg Alex Gomez then capped off the record-setting performance with his split time of 2:01.7. The Falcons finish time of 8:18 was 26 seconds ahead of the second and third place schools, the only two schools the Falcons did not lap in the event. This event set a new state record.

During the boys' 1,000 meter run, Galileo seniors Mantooth and Kirk spent the majority of the race in first and second place with Mantooth pulling away late for the win and Kirk nabbing the bronze medal. Kirk took the lead 450 meters into the race and maintained the lead for nearly 350 meters before teammate Jamison Mantooth made his move from seventh place to first place.

Mantooth led the final 200 meters of the race and out distanced himself from the field with every stride, earning the state title for the event. Mantooth’s time of 2:38.55 was less than one second from breaking the state meet record set by Clint Gault of Poqouson in 2017.

“I felt nervous,” said Mantooth, “I did not know any particular way to run it. I just had to think of it as the 4x800 with an extra lap.”

He had “noticed how the faster paces had felt more effortless than usual in practice,” which gave him the confidence to believe that he could win the race.

Gomez, a junior, entered the 500 meter dash as the top seed in the event but found himself in third place half way through the race.

“In my head I knew that I was the strongest guy in that race at that moment,” Gomez said.

With about 200 meters remaining, Gomez passed the leaders and continued to distance himself from the pack on his way to winning the race with his time of 1:08. Gomez became Galileo’s first state champion in the 500 meter dash.

The Falcon quartet of Mantooth, Kirk, Herndon and Gomez, who began the meet with their national elite 4x800 performance, toed the line one last time in the final event of the championship, the boys’ 4x400 meter relay.

The pressure was certainly upon the Galileo boys’ team entering the final event. The Falcon boys had spent all season ranked first in the event, but needed to win the event to move into second place in the overall team standings.

Galileo did not disappoint. The Falcons led all four legs of the 4x400 meter relay and finished with a time of 3:37.9 to win the event by two seconds over Lancaster High School.

Other notable Galileo performances include junior Jackson Herndon who finished fifth in the 1,600 meter race with his time of 4:46 and senior Cole Habodin who ran a season-best time of 11:14 in the 3,200 meter run.

In the girls’ competition, Galileo’s dynamic sophomore duo Ava Wray and Carol-Anne Garrett each finished fourth overall in the 1,000 and 3,200 meter runs, respectively.

“It has been a memorable season to say the least, but these guys are hungry for more,” Bryant said.

Galileo will now take a week off to rest, celebrate and re-energize before lacing up their spikes for outdoor track this coming spring.