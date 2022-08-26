Galileo starts cross country season strong

Galileo Magnet High School kicked off the 2022 cross country season with a bang Wednesday at Angler’s Park in Danville.

The annual Southside XC Invitational attracted a turnout of 61 varsity girls, 76 varsity boys and 12 middle school athletes from a dozen area schools. While the temperatures were hot and the humidity high, the runners were blazing fast, the times were blistering, and the Falcons of Galileo soared higher than the temperatures.

In the varsity boys 5K race, junior Asa Fletcher, of Dan River, won the race for the second consecutive year with his blistering time of 17:11. Fletcher, the reigning Virginia High School League class 2A state champion in the 800 and 1600, looks poised to put a cross country title on his resume in mid-November.

Fletcher was trailed by a trio of Falcons led by seniors Alex Gomez (second) with a 17:46, Jackson Herndon (third) with a 17:52 and Jalyn Jones (fourth) with a 19:07. This trio of seniors aspire to lead Galileo back to the winner's circle at the VHSL class 1A state final in November. But, a team requires five strong performances, and Galileo has some emerging contributors in senior Jackson Easley (12th) and junior Neil Shroff (13th) who each found spots on the medal stand.

The Falcons won the event with a total of 32 points, followed by Bassett (32 points), Dan River (75 points), Tunstall (90 points), Halifax County (120 points) and Chatham (144 points).

In the varsity girls 5K race, junior sensation Carol-Anne Garrett of Galileo crossed the line first with her blazing time of 21:25. Just behind Garrett came a wave of red led by junior Ava Wray (third) with a 23:10, senior Camila Rodriguez (fourth) with a 25:01 and sophomore Maya Herndon (fifth) with her time of 25:46. Other medalist for the winning Falcons included sophomore Sophia Markowitz’s (12th), freshman Danilu Acevedo’s (13th) and junior Anna Tucker (15th). The Lady Falcons out distanced the competition with a nearly perfect score of 19 points. Bassett finished as meet runner-up with 58 points followed by Tunstall (81) and Chatham with (100).

For the first time in meet history, a middle school 3K was introduced and eight boys and four girls accepted the challenge. Bassett superstar Thomas Fulcher won the event with a time of 10:29, nearly three minutes ahead of his teammates Robert Knouse and David Berent, who rounded out the top three boys finishers. In the girls division, Samantha van Opstal, of Halifax County, was victorious with a time of 17:41. Anna Hines, a sixth grader from Gretna Middle School, finished as runner-up and only 19 seconds behind Hines. Gretna also claimed the bronze medal on the shoulders of Ava Wright and her time of 18:57.