Galileo track team member brings home gold medal in state competition

Galileo Magnet High School's track team came home with one individual state title win and six individual medals last week.

On Friday and Saturday, the team competed in the 2022 Virginia State Class 1A Outdoor Track Championship at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Knowing what a tight contest in every event, the Falcons were prepared to give it their all.

Galileo began the meet Friday afternoon with their signature track event, the 4x800 meter relay. Falcon runners Dylan Kirk, Cole Harbodin, Jackson Herndon, and Alex Gomez ran a team time of 8:33.60 to finish one second faster than their winning time from a year ago.

This year’s group finished as bronze medalists behind strong performances by the Red Devils of Lancaster High School and the Rebels of Patrick Henry High School.

The highlight event for the Falcons was Alex Gomez’s come-from-behind gold medal effort in the 800-meter run with his time of 1:57.81. Gomez entered the bell lap three seconds behind Patrick Henry’s Lakotah Pecina.

“You can really only make one move and you have to make it count," Gomez said. "I felt he had made his move too early."

Gomez changed gears in the final 100 meters to pass Pecina and win the event by a three second margin of his own.

“I felt him slow down in the final 200 meters and I knew I still had a lot left in me,” Gomez said.

Gomez’ performance narrowly missed breaking the state record of 1:57.69 set by Cliff Conley of Galax in 2015.

Gomez, a junior, has now garnered seven state championship rings and he has become the most decorated athlete in the history of Galileo athletics.

With a year of eligibility remaining, Gomez is motivated to add to his state championship ring collection.

Sophomore sensation Carol-Anne Garrett made a statement of her own at the meet, medaling in two different events. Garrett entered the meet as the favorite to win the girls' 3200 with her seed time of 12:16. Lap after lap, the competition that tried to pace with Garrett became less numerous. Garrett led the first six laps until Auburn sophomore Kasey Rosenbaum made a strong move on the back stretch of the seventh lap to distance herself seven seconds ahead of Garrett entering the bell lap.

Garrett stormed back in the last 200 meters of the eighth and final lap to force a sprint to the finish. When the results were posted to the jumbotron, Garrett finished as the silver medalist with her time of 12:24.18.

Later in the day, Garrett competed hard in the 1,600, led early, but gave way to the fresher runners before claiming the fifth place medal with a solid time of 5:51.43.

Other notable performances from the Falcons boys team include junior Jackson Herndon who finished fourth place in the 1,600 meter run with a 4:44.11. Also, the 4x400 relay team composed of Kirk, Nicholas Breen, Jackson Herndon and Gomex finished fourth with a time of 3:42.16.

Also winning medals for the Lady Falcons were the bronze medal winning 4x800 relay team members Rowan Kirk, Camila Rodriguez, Garrett and Ava Wray, who finished with a time of 10:55.08. Other medalists include Wray’s sixth place effort of 2:38.56 in the 800-meter run and junior Camila Rodriguez who placed eighth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 13:35.12.