Galileo track teams repeat as state champions

Galileo Magnet High School's boys and girls track teams brought home state titles and set more school records at Friday's championship meeting.

Traveling to James Madison University's track under a scorching sun, athletes competed in 90-degree weather racing to not only beat the heat but also the competition.

The state championship team started off the day strong with a second-place finish by freshman Carol-Anne Garrett in the 2-mile race. Garrett and her third-place competitor switched leads throughout the race until the final homestretch when Garrett pulled out an impressive sprint finish.

Not too far behind her, Senior Sydney Stone placed fifth with her best race this season, breaking the 14-mark. The girls set the stage for an impressive showing in the events to follow.

Only a couple of hours later, the girls 4x800 meter relay took the stage and defended their state championship title, shattering the previous school record and taking home the rings.

The team was composed of freshman Carol-Anne Garrett, senior Christa Zakhary, sophomore Rowan Kirk and senior Morgan Whitley.