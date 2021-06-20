Galileo track teams repeat as state champions

Galileo Magnet High School's boys and girls track teams brought home state titles and set more school records at Friday's championship meeting.
Traveling to James Madison University's track under a scorching sun, athletes competed in 90-degree weather racing to not only beat the heat but also the competition.
The state championship team started off the day strong with a second-place finish by freshman Carol-Anne Garrett in the 2-mile race. Garrett and her third-place competitor switched leads throughout the race until the final homestretch when Garrett pulled out an impressive sprint finish.
Not too far behind her, Senior Sydney Stone placed fifth with her best race this season, breaking the 14-mark. The girls set the stage for an impressive showing in the events to follow.
Only a couple of hours later, the girls 4x800 meter relay took the stage and defended their state championship title, shattering the previous school record and taking home the rings.
The team was composed of freshman Carol-Anne Garrett, senior Christa Zakhary, sophomore Rowan Kirk and senior Morgan Whitley.
Following history’s pattern, the boys 4x800 meter relay team also defended their own state title with a jaw-dropping showing, and a near 50-meter lead on the competition. They also shattered the previous school record.
The relay line-up included junior Jamison Mantooth, sophomore Jackson Herndon, junior Dylan Kirk and sophomore Alexander Gomez. Although the team only racked up two state titles, sophomore Alexander Gomez had an impressive second-place finish in the 800-meter race, making him one of the most competitive sophomores in the state.
“Once I passed the first 400m, I asked myself: ‘Can you hold this spot [second place] for the whole race?’ And I remembered what Coach Popeney said: ‘stick with it kid’, which helped me mentally finish out the race in second,” Gomez said.
Other stand out runners included senior Christa Zakhary in the 800-meter, senior Morgan Whitlety in the 1600-meter, and Sophomore Jackson Herndon in the 1600-meter, all of whom took home a state medal.
The state team left the JMU track on a winning high note, and they were welcomed back home with a police escort and cheering community members lined up and down Main Street.