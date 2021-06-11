Galileo track teams win regional titles, cast eyes to state championship

On Wednesday night, the Galileo Magnet High School bus headed home with the noises of cheers and the clanking of regional championship medals echoing the sound of an undeniable victory.
Nearly all of Galileo's outdoor track and field athletes took home a medal of their own, if not more than one.
Both the girls and the boys teams had a strong showing at the regional championship in Franklin. The boys team claimed the regional champion title in the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay, as well as an individual region champion, junior Dylan Kirk, in the 800m race.
“The boys performed quite exceptionally," Kirk said. "I don’t think anyone had a bad day; all of them ran to the best of their capability.”
Also having impressive showings, sophomores Alexander Gomez and Jackson Herndon claimed their regional runner-Up titles in the 800 and meter events respectively. Junior Jamison Mantooth placed third in the 1600m with a new personal record of 4:53.79, and junior Cole Harbodin placed fourth in the 3200 event, closing out the individual victories for the boys and advancing to state.
The girls team also proved themselves to be a force to be reckoned with by claiming region titles of their own.
The girls 4x800 relay dominated the event, and senior Morgan Whitley ran away with the gold in the 800 race, followed closely by sophomore Rowan Kirk and senior Christa Zakhary placing second and third respectively.
“I was really proud of all of my girls. We all had a tremendous performance,” Zakhary said.
Other stand out runners included freshman Carol-Anne Garrett who placed second in the 3200 and third in the 1600, advancing to state in both.
Also contributing to the success of the day, state-advancers included junior Jaleyah Jones in the 400 event, the girls 4x400 relay and the girls 4x100 relay.
Although threatened by looming storms throughout the afternoon, it didn’t stop regionals from going on as scheduled, and the Galileo “red storm” showed up to the challenge, leaving only a taste of the talent they plan to showcase at the state championship meet on June 18.
With state titles to defend in both the girls and boys 4x800 relay events, head coach Mark Bryant said he's excited to see what the teams will pull off come.