Galileo track teams win regional titles, cast eyes to state championship

On Wednesday night, the Galileo Magnet High School bus headed home with the noises of cheers and the clanking of regional championship medals echoing the sound of an undeniable victory.

Nearly all of Galileo's outdoor track and field athletes took home a medal of their own, if not more than one.

Both the girls and the boys teams had a strong showing at the regional championship in Franklin. The boys team claimed the regional champion title in the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay, as well as an individual region champion, junior Dylan Kirk, in the 800m race.

“The boys performed quite exceptionally," Kirk said. "I don’t think anyone had a bad day; all of them ran to the best of their capability.”

Also having impressive showings, sophomores Alexander Gomez and Jackson Herndon claimed their regional runner-Up titles in the 800 and meter events respectively. Junior Jamison Mantooth placed third in the 1600m with a new personal record of 4:53.79, and junior Cole Harbodin placed fourth in the 3200 event, closing out the individual victories for the boys and advancing to state.

The girls team also proved themselves to be a force to be reckoned with by claiming region titles of their own.