Galileo track wins region championship, sets sights on state titles

In Virginia, there are not enough VHSL class 1A schools competing in indoor track, so Galileo must compete at the larger VHSL class 2A level.

This year’s region championship was also hosted outdoors in 37-degree temperatures with remnants of the previous winter storm still accumulated around the track.

But once the Galileo teams stepped onto the track, they brought the heat with them.

Galileo claimed wins in the girls 4x800 relay, 1600, 1000, 3200 and 4x400 relay. The boys team were victorious in winning the 4x800 relay, 500 and 4x400 relay.

Leading the way for the Falcons were seniors Morgan Whitley and Walter Thompson, each of whom came home with three first place finishes.

For Galileo, Morgan Whitley, Caroline Woods and Christa Zakhary impressively finished first, second and third respectively in both the 1600 meter and 1000 meter runs.

All three will compete in a selection of these events at the March 3 state championships at Liberty University.

All three will enter the meet as medal contenders and Whitley is among the favorites to win the girls 1000-meter title at the state championship. Whitley, Woods and Zakhary were later joined by senior sprinter, Jada Pridgen, to win the 4x400 relay.