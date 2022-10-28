Galileo's cross country teams win district title, head to regional playoffs

On a sunny autumn in Altavista, the Galileo Magnet High School cross country teams soared high Wednesday in both the girls and boys 5K races at the Dogwood District championships.

While the Galileo cross country teams have enjoyed many title wins in recent years, this is the first year the Dogwood District has hosted a championship race since 2018.

In the boys championship event, the senior trio of Alex Gomez, Jackson Herndon and Jalyn Jones finished first, second, and third respectively for the fourth straight contest. Senior standout Gomez was named Dogwood District Runner of the year after cruising to victory with a time of 17:47.

Fellow Falcons, Jackson Easley (12th) and Nil Shroff (15th) joined the senior trio on the All-District team with their top-15 finishes. Galileo won the meet with a total score of 28 points.

Nelson County finished as the runner-up with 56 points while the Wildcats of Dan River finished third with 60 points.

In the girls championship, junior sensation Carol-Anne Garrett placed first with a time of 20:11. Garrett, who is currently the Virginia High School League's top ranked female in Class 1, was named Dogwood District runner of the Year. She was followed by teammates Maya Herndon (fifth), Rowan Kirk (seventh), Ava Wray (eighth), and Camila Rodriguez (ninth), each of whom were named to the All-District team.

With impressive teamwork and consistency, the girls team was victorious and stamped their ticket into the regional championships just like the boys.

The Falcons had an impressive score of 22 points followed by Altavista (47 points) and Chatham (60 points).

As the cross country season inches closer to the finish line, hopes remain high for the Falcons to return home from the state championship in November with more hardware.

There is growing optimism the Falcons will live up to their reputation as one of the most successful cross country teams in the state. In the most

recent state ranking, the Galileo boys are currently third behind Lebanon High School and Mathews High School. The lady Falcons are closely ranked first ahead of the extremely successful George Wythe, who is looking to hold off the Falcons for a fourth straight year.