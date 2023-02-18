Going back to the days of Harry Johnson, the George Washington boys basketball team has been known for its relentless brand of play, especially on the defensive end.

If those in attendance Friday night had never bared witness to GW’s fast and furious play, they got a good look at in the Eagles’ Region 4D matchup against No. 5 Amherst County.

Senior Anthony Brawner recorded a trio of big steals late in the contest and No. 4 GW used its aggressive style in powering past the Lancers 60-50.

GW (18-9) advances to the region semifinals where it will face No. 1 E.C. Glass on Tuesday night. The Hilltoppers cruised past Mecklenburg County 87-36 in Friday’s other quarterfinal.

Amherst (15-9) trailed by as many as eight with just under four minutes left in the contest. However, the Lancers got back in the game courtesy of a 6-2 run that trimmed their deficit to 53-49 on A.J. Jordan’s transition layup off a steal with 1:59 left in regulation.

Jonathan Simpson drew a foul on the Eagles’ ensuing possession and knocked down the back end of his two attempts to make it a 54-49 contest with 1:44 on the clock. Brawner followed with the first of his three steals on Amherst’s next possession, but GW couldn’t convert, keeping the score the same.

Seconds later, Martez Andrews knocked down a free throw to pull the Lancers within four, 54-50, but that’s as close as they would get as Brawner kicked the Eagles into high gear with a pair of steals and free throws that made it a seven-point game with 48 ticks remaining.

Brawner credited his down-the-stretch performance to his belief in himself and his teammates’ confidence in him.

“I just have confidence in myself, know my team has my back and went to the line and made a couple of free throws and we pulled it out,” Brawner said.

Brawner wasn’t single-handedly responsible for the win as GW’s vaunted play, particularly on the defensive end, helped the Eagles end the contest on a 6-0 run.

“Just keep putting our foot on the gas and never letting up,” Brawner said. “With maybe a minute or two left, I came up with three big steals, kept my foot on the gas,” Brawner said. “But that’s what our coach [Jermaine Parker] likes. We go hard on defense, defense wins games and that’s what we did tonight. We got big steals, my big man [Anthony Broadnax] got the rebounds.”

For Broadnax, GW’s performance came down to listening to the coaches.

“Coach [Parker] always tells us to be aggressive on defense and that’s what we did tonight,” Broadnax said.

Simpson led GW with 15 points while Brawner finished right behind with 13 and Broadnax added nine. Senior Danny Dickerson chipped in with eight.

Simpson’s performance came from a quite, simple place.

“Just get locked in before the game and stay focused,” he said.

For Broadnax, his performance came down to five factors.

“Listen to coach, box out, get boards, run the court and play good defense,” he said.

The Eagles won’t have long to celebrate the win as they have a tough matchup against the Hilltoppers on Tuesday’s horizon. However, GW is already looking ahead.

“We’re going to watch film, go harder than we did this game and keep going forward to states,” Brawner said.

“Practice good and keep working as a team,” Broadnax replied.

Simpson concluded, saying, “Box out, rebound and stay focused.”

GW opened the fourth quarter strong, scoring six of the first nine points to take a 46-40 lead on Brawner’s layup at the 5:25 mark. However, Amherst put together a 9-7 run that helped it close the gap to 53-49 with just under two minutes.

The Eagles built their lead to as many as eight, 38-30, midway through the third quarter on Dickerson’s layup with 5:43 left in the frame. The Lancers refused to quit, though, and closed the stanza on a 7-2 tear to make it a 40-37 game at the end of the third.

Basketball is a game of runs and GW ripped off a 9-1 tear near the end of the second quarter to take its biggest lead of the night, 32-23, on Broadnax’s free throw with six seconds left on the clock. However, Amherst caught a bit of a break when Josh Irving was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and knocked down all three of his attempts that pulled the Lancers within two possessions, 32-26, going into the half.

Jordan led Amherst with 18 points while Irving added 10 and JJ Brooks and Austin Morris chipped in with seven apiece.

Summary

George Washington 14 18 8 20 – 60

Amherst County 12 14 11 13 – 50

George Washington: Jonathan Simpson 15, Anthony Brawner 13, Anthony Broadnax 9, Danny Dickerson 8, Kevin Ellison 5, Traequan Walden 4, Razavier Carter 3, Tim King Jr. 2, Casyn Lewis 1. 16 4 16-25. 3s: Dickerson 2, Brawner, Walden.

Amherst County: AJ Jordan 18, Josh Irving 10, Justin Burns 7, JJ Morris 7, Martez Andrews 6, Wayne Ford 2. 14 1 19-36. 3s: Jordan.