George Washington Eagles hold off Comets in Friday night victory

The old saying, “defense wins ballgame,” rang true for the George Washington Eagles on Friday night, as their defense played a large part in a 24-21 victory over the Halifax County Comets.

With the Eagles holding on to a 24-21 lead with under four minutes left, Halifax (3-4, 1-3 Piedmont) attempted to put together a drive that could either tie the game or go for the potential win. Two plays into the Comets drive, Comets quarterback Dakii Chandler launched a pass deep downfield in hopes of getting into Eagles territory. However, that pass landed in the hands of Eagles defensive back Anthony Brawner, who notched his second interception in the game. Brawner’s interception helped sealed the game for GW, as they ran out the clock in the final two minutes.

Brawner’s first interception came early in the fourth quarter. Overall, Brawner has recorded three interceptions in less than a week. Brawner also had an interception in Monday night’s game versus Patrick County.

Halifax capitalized on their first drive of the game. Starting from their own 26-yard line, the Comets' 12 play drive ended in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Semaj Jeffreys to put them up 7-0 following the point after with just over four minutes left in the first.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to respond. First and 10 on Comets' 41-yard line, with three minutes left in the first, Nehemiah Cabell connected to Omarion Hairston on a bullet pass down the middle of the field. Hairston turned on the jets to secure GW’s first score. The Eagles trailed 7-6 after the two-point conversion failed.

On the Comets' ensuring drive, Halifax made it mid-field and into Eagles territory before turning over the ball. On second and 10, on the Eagles' 46-yard line, defensive back Javion Inge managed to rip the ball out of the hands of a Comets running back. On GW’s drive after the turnover, his efforts were later rewarded with a 37-yard rushing touchdown from Elijah Bridges. GW took the lead, 14-7 after the two-point conversion.

The Eagles defense would shine again mid-way through the second. Defensive lineman Iunta Barksdale sacked Chandler in the end-zone with under five minutes left in the half, giving the Eagles the two-point safety, their first of the season.

Hairston recorded another receiving touchdown for the Eagles. Cabell connected to Hairston from 35 yards out, extending their lead to 24-7 after the two-point conversion.

Coming into the second half, Halifax put together a drive that put the Comets back into contention. Less than one minute into the new half, Chandler launched a 53-yard score to wide receiver Atavion Mabins to help cut their deficit to 24-14. After the Eagles couldn’t make anything out of their possession, Halifax got the ball on their own 34-yard line. The Comets switched things up, running the no-huddle offense. It was enough to throw GW off their game, as they found their way into the redzone, but the Eagles defense held up. GW managed to stop the Comets on the Eagles' one-yard line, forcing them to turn the ball over on downs.

Mid-way through the fourth, Comets defensive lineman Antonio Lopez blocked the Eagles' punt and recovered the ball on the GW 11-yard line. Halifax used a seven play effort, as Chandler ran with the QB keeper into the endzone to cut the lead to 24-21 following the point after.

GW takes on Piedmont District rival Bassett on the road Friday.

Halifax returns home on Friday as well to face Patrick County.

Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.