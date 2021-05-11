Grand slam lifts Wildcats over Nelson County

RINGGOLD — Tied at one, bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the fifth for Dan River.
Senior Alex Alderson stepped up to the plate looking to make the best of the situation presented.
For Alderson, he produced the best outcome possible: a grand slam that sent the ball disappearing into the trees in left center field, setting the tone for the Wildcats.
Alderson’s grand slam was all that was needed as Dan River (3-2, 3-2) bounced back from a troubling loss from Appomattox County to defeat Nelson County (2-3, 2-3) 5-1 at Dan River on Monday evening.
“I was looking to hit it backside to drive in some runs,” said Alderson, as a smile graced his face when recalling his grand slam. “He [Governors starting pitcher Landen Campbell] just threw it right in my wheel house.”
Alderson said he knew the ball was going out as soon he felt it come off the bat.
Dan River’s rally in the bottom fifth started with an infield single from junior Ethan Sowers who later stole second during freshman Noah Abercrombie’s at-bat after a missed throw to first base. Abercrombie walked and senior D.C. Douglas was hit by pitch to load the bases with no out, setting up junior Mark Allen Porter at the plate. Porter’s patience paid off, driving in the Wildcats’ first run on a bases loaded walk with an 3-0 count.
The Wildcats had an opportunity to capitalize in the inning before, but ended up becoming victim of an unexpected triple play pulled off by Nelson County. Dan River’s Robert Carter and Reece Harris were on the corners with no outs, giving Elijah Reed an opportunity to drive in Cater, just 90 feet away.
Reed bunted toward the Governors’ pitcher and threw Reed out at first for the first out. Then, Carter attempted to steal home, but was thrown out at the plate by Nelson County’s Mason Hughes for the second out. With the awareness of his teammates, Governors’ catcher Mason Willoughby then threw to third to tag out Harris for the final out of the inning, leaving Dan River frustrated at the missed opportunity.
Junior Blake Hughes took the mound for Dan River. Hughes struggled on the mound, but was able to work out different jams thanks to a Wildcats defense. Hughes allowed an RBI double in the first inning and was the only run put on the board for Nelson County. Hughes pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking four.
Porter’s awareness at third base saved the Wildcats a run in the top of the second. With one out with the bases loaded, Nelson County’s Blayz McGarry lined out to Porter on a line drive. Governors’ Colt Mauer was caught off guard at third base, giving Porter enough time to tag third base to end the threat.
Abercrombie pitched in relief following Hughe’s exit with one out in the top sixth. Abercrombie pitched 1.2 innings while allowing one hit and striking out one.