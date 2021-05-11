Grand slam lifts Wildcats over Nelson County

The Wildcats had an opportunity to capitalize in the inning before, but ended up becoming victim of an unexpected triple play pulled off by Nelson County. Dan River’s Robert Carter and Reece Harris were on the corners with no outs, giving Elijah Reed an opportunity to drive in Cater, just 90 feet away.

Reed bunted toward the Governors’ pitcher and threw Reed out at first for the first out. Then, Carter attempted to steal home, but was thrown out at the plate by Nelson County’s Mason Hughes for the second out. With the awareness of his teammates, Governors’ catcher Mason Willoughby then threw to third to tag out Harris for the final out of the inning, leaving Dan River frustrated at the missed opportunity.

Junior Blake Hughes took the mound for Dan River. Hughes struggled on the mound, but was able to work out different jams thanks to a Wildcats defense. Hughes allowed an RBI double in the first inning and was the only run put on the board for Nelson County. Hughes pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking four.

Porter’s awareness at third base saved the Wildcats a run in the top of the second. With one out with the bases loaded, Nelson County’s Blayz McGarry lined out to Porter on a line drive. Governors’ Colt Mauer was caught off guard at third base, giving Porter enough time to tag third base to end the threat.