Green Run advances to Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship game

There was a rumble throughout George Washington’s gymnasium before Green Run and Tunstall’s boys basketball matchup in the semifinals of the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.

That rumble turned seismic once the two state-title potentials began their boxing match.

In the end, Green Run landed the most punches and advanced to its second consecutive Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship game with a 66-60 win over No. 7 Tunstall on Tuesday evening.

The Stallions were set to take on host George Washington at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Green Run knocked off GW 71-47 in the 2019 classic to win the inaugural title.

Things got physical in the fourth quarter as the Trojans and Stallions traded punches like Frazier and Ali.

Senior Aiden Terry pulled Tunstall (8-2) within one, 59-58, on his layup with 1:25 left in the contest.

Green Run (5-3) absorbed the blow and countered with a 6-0 run that helped put the game away. Senior Aidan Darrell followed Terry’s layup with a jumper that made it a one-possession game with 1:12 remaining. Neither side scored for nearly a minute until Darrell knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a 63-58 game with 36 seconds left. Freshman Trey Miller finished the streak with his layup that gave the Stallions a seven-point lead with 23 ticks on the clock.

A little bit of controversy struck as Green Run was whistled for a technical foul, sending junior D’dric Rogers to the line for a pair of shots that he knocked down to pull within five with just over 20 seconds on the clock.

Tunstall stole the momentum near the end of the third quarter on sophomore Bricen Poole’s 3-point play, layup and and-1, with 1:28 left in the frame. Miller knotted the score on his tip-in with 39 seconds remaining.

Miller started the fourth with a layup that put the Stallions up by a possession and Rogers followed with a tip-in of his own that knotted the score at 52-52 with :50 left in the game. Freshman Kass Jackson put Green Run ahead for good with his 3-pointer off a feed from senior Derrick Teele.

The Stallions built their lead to five midway through the third when Miller converted his three-point play, a layup and free throw, that gave them a 45-40 edge with 4:18 remaining. The Trojans answered back with a 7-2 run that knotted the score at 47-47 with just under three minutes on the clock.

Things were particularly exciting midway through the second quarter as the two sides fought to a pair of ties and lead changes. Green Run took a 24-22 edge on Darrell’s dunk off a feed from Chisolm after a steal from Darrell.

Terry knotted the score at 24-24 with a pair of free throws and sophomore Jamarcus Brown gave the Trojans the lead with his layup with 4:23 remaining in the half.

Jackson sank a pair of free throws to tie the score, but Tunstall pulled back ahead on a jumper senior Nick Hammock.

Green Run built its lead to as many as four on Teele’s layup with under three minutes left in the half, but Tunstall closed the quarter with six consecutive points that gave the Trojans a 34-32 lead on Rogers’ layup off his steal with 40 seconds on the clock.

Teele led Green Run with 17 points while Derrell and Jackson scored 14 apiece to give the Stallions three in double-digit scoring.

Rogers paced Tunstall with 12 while Brown finished close behind with 11 and Poole finished with nine.

The Trojans will take on Dan River in the third-place game.