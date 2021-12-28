Green Run claims 84-43 win over Carlisle

Green Run senior Derrick Teele scored a game-high 25 points, senior Aidan Darrel added 18 and freshman Trey Miller scored 16 to round out three in double-digit scoring and the Stallions opened their Harry Johnson Holiday Classic title defense with an 84-43 win over Carlisle on Monday evening.

Green Run (4-3) moves on to the winner’s bracket to face Tunstall on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Westover Christian Academy 86-53 in the opening boys game Monday afternoon.

Teele did most of his damage in the opening quarter where he was deadly from the floor and free throw line, scoring 12 points in the frame. Darrell knocked down a trio of shots in the first frame to finish with six of his 18.

Carlisle senior KJ Stuart scored five of his 10 points in the opening period while senior Jaden Davis added three. The Stallions led 22-14 after the opening eight minutes.

The second quarter belonged to Green Run as the Stallions outscored the Chiefs 25-5 in the frame to take a 47-19 lead into the break. Darrell did most of the damage in the period, leading Green Run with eight. Miller finished close behind with six and Eizayah Chisolm chipped in with four.

Davis led the Chiefs in the second with three.

The Stallions built their lead to as many as 33 in the opening minutes of the second half. Miller started the frame with a layup and Teele followed with a layup on a dime from Chisolm and knocked down his ensuing free throw that made it a 52-19 game with just under seven minutes.

Carlisle (0-4) didn’t tuck its tail and answered back with six straight points to pull within 52-25 on senior Colin Cunningham’s three-point play. Davis kept a bit of momentum rolling for the Chiefs when he knocked down a 3-pointer with four minutes remaining, but the Stallions bucked back, scoring four straight to take a 58-28 lead on Miller’s layup off a pass from Darrell.

Miller led the frame with six points for Green Run while Teele chipped in with three.

The Stallions took their biggest lead of the evening on sophomore Jaylen Rodney’s layup and and-1 free throw that made it an 81-41 game with under a minute on the clock.

Cunningham led the Chiefs with 13 points and Stuart finished close behind with 10.

Carlisle was set take on Westover in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Tuesday.