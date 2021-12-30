 Skip to main content
Green Run comes out on top in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship game

  • Updated
Green Run Title.jpg

Green Run accepts its Harry Johnson Holiday Classic following the Stallions' victory over GW on Wednesday night.

With championship hardware on the line, the George Washington and Green Run boys basketball teams entered their contest with gloves laced.

What ensued over the next 32 minutes could only be described as a dogfight with Green Run coming out on top 55-52 in the finals of the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Wednesday evening.

The Stallions won their second consecutive title after defeating the Eagles in 2019’s inaugural edition.

Donavan Howard

Donavan Howard goes up for a layup in the first half while Eizayah Chisolm (20) defends.

While the action was feverish all evening, it reached pitch down the stretch. Trailing 50-49, Green Run landed the first blow when senior Aidan Darrell knocked down a layup that gave the Stallions a two-point edge with just over a minute remaining.

GW senior Donavan Howard was a work horse all evening and he continued his solid play when he pulled down an offensive rebound and finished his put back to put the Eagles back in front, 52-51, with 38 seconds remaining.

Darrell countered with a layup that gave Green Run a 53-52 edge with 20 ticks on the clock. GW couldn’t convert its attempt on the other end and was forced to foul, sending Eizayah Chisolm to the line where he knocked down both freebies to give the Stallions a three-point lead.

Derrick Teele, Donavan Howard, Xavier Walters.jpg

Green Run's Derrick Teele (1) and GW's Donavan Howard (23) and Xavier Walters (10) battle for an offensive rebound in the first half of their matchup Wednesday night. 

The Eagles got the ball up to midcourt, giving them enough time for one last shot, but the attempt fell a touch off target, giving Green Run the win and title.

GW (5-4) brought the home crowd to their feet midway through the third with a string of 10 consecutive points that gave the Eagles a two-possession lead. Senior Tahj Carter got the streak going when he broke through for a steal and found Howard who finished his layup in transition to trim GW’s deficit to a possession at 44-42.

Howard continued his heroic performance seconds later when he tipped in an offensive rebound that knotted the score with 3:51 on the clock. Senior Xavier Walters pulled down a big defensive rebound on the ensuing drive and finished his layup on the other end to give the Eagles a 46-44 edge.

Jakobe Dixon Green Run.jpg

GW senior Jakobe Dixon (5) looks to advance the ball down court. 

Senior Jakobe Dixon gave GW a two-possession lead when he found Howard for a layup that made it a four-point game and Howard followed with a defensive rebound and bucket that sent the crowd to its feet and gave the Eagles a 50-44 lead with 1:56 left.

Darrell helped the Stallions gain a bit of momentum with his three-point play (layup and and-1 free throw) that made it a three-point game with 1:44 on the clock. Teele followed with a layup that trimmed Green Run’s deficit to one, 50-49, and Darrell put the Stallions ahead on his layup off Teele’s steal.

Tahj Carter Green Run.jpg

GW senior Tahj Carter (1) looks to create some space in the second half. 

Darrell scored a game-high 24 points for Green Run. Teele finished with nine while Kassidy Jackson had eight and Chisolm recorded seven.

Howard played possessed against the Stallions and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Eagles while Walters added 10. Dixon and senior Monsel Hamlett chipped in with nine apiece.

Xavier Walters Green Run.jpg

GW senior Xavier Walters (10) goes up for a layup while Green Run’s Elijah Tyler (24) defends. 

Green Run entered the second half facing a 27-26 deficit, but quickly flipped the tables, starting the third quarter on an 8-0 run that gave the Stallions a five-point lead on freshman Kass Jackson’s layup.

Hamlett helped GW steal back the rhythm when he knocked down a jumper that trimmed the deficit to three and junior Jaysarr Williamson followed with a jumper that made it a 34-33 contest with 3:10 left.

However, Green Run scored seven of the frame’s final eight points to give the Stallions a 40-34 lead heading into the final period.

Aidan Darrell MVP.jpg

Green Run senior Aidan Darrell accepts his MVP award from Chris Johnson, son of the late GW boys basketball coach Harry Johnson.

Dixon started the fourth quarter with a layup that made it a four-point game and Hamlett followed with a jumper that pulled the Eagles within two, 40-38. From there, GW went on a 6-2 run to knot the score at 44-44.

Darrell was named the tourney’s MVP.

GW returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Dry Fork to take on district rival Tunstall at 7 p.m.

