Gretna captures 20-0 win over Chatham

CHATHAM — With just over two minutes remaining in Gretna’s Dogwood District matchup against Chatham, Hawks’ sophomore quarterback Melvin Wooden took a quarterback keep to the right and blew past the Cavaliers’ defense for a 50-yard touchdown that gave Gretna a three-score lead.
It was a fitting way for Wooden to cap a big game as he ran for all three scores in Gretna’s 20-0 win over Chatham on Tuesday night.
Wooden’s score was set up by the Hawks’ defense as they forced the Cavaliers into a turnover on downs after Chatham was able to get the ball down to the Gretna 10-yard line, trailing 13-0, with just over nine minutes remaining.
Gretna (4-5, 3-2 Dogwood) didn’t take long repaying its defense efforts as Wooden capped the hat trick with his 50-yard run on the Hawks’ second play from scrimmage.
Chatham (3-6, 1-4) stole the momentum midway through the fourth quarter when freshman Jack Reece blocked a Gretna punt that set the ‘Cavs up at the Hawks’ 33-yard line. After an incomplete pass, junior Dermont Kyle moved the ball down to the 24-yard line with his run up the gut and senior quarterback Mason Anderson converted the first-down attempt with his short run. The Cavaliers went back to Kyle who moved them into first-and-goal territory.
However, the Hawks’ defense got two straight stops to keep the Cavaliers off the board and set up Wooden’s run.
It was a defensive showdown in the first quarter with neither side cracking the board. Time of possession proved differential as Chatham’s first drive — ended in a punt — went 11 plays, followed by Gretna’s proceeding drive that last 18 plays and most of the opening frame.
Wooden converted a third-and-long with his 14-yard run and sophomore LaDonta Davis pushed the ball down midfield with his 3-yard run. Gretna’s offense faced another third-and-long several plays later when Wooden found freshman Jamarius Giggetts for an 18-yard pass that gave the Hawks the ball at the ‘Cavs’ 13-yard line. Two plays later, Wooden scored the first of three when he broke in from 3 yards out and converted the 2-point attempt to give Gretna an 8-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the half.
After the Hawks’ defense forced the ‘Cavs into a turnover on downs on their ensuing possession, junior Tyler Hoffman helped Chatham’s defense repay the favor when he stepped in front of a pass and picked it off for an interception that set up the Cavaliers at their own 48-yard line with just over six minutes left in the half.
Facing a third-and-long, Anderson kept Chatham’s ensuing drive alive when he found sophomore Zander Cornell for a 14-yard reception. An unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Hawks moved the ball inside the Gretna 10 and Kyle got the ‘Cavs down to the Hawks’ 5-yard line with his 3-yard scamper. The Hawks were there to play heartbreaker as Davis picked off a pass in the end zone with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter.
Gretna senior Cameron Mabins started the second half with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 70 yards to get the Hawks down to the ‘Cavs 10-yard line. One play later, Wooden punched the ball into the end zone from 10 yards, giving Gretna a 14-0 lead with 11:41 left in the third.
Hoffman and Reece each recorded turnovers for the Cavaliers, while Davis added an interception for the Hawks.
Chatham returns to action Friday night when it travels up to Altavista, Virginia, for a Dogwood matchup against the Colonels at 7 p.m.
Gretna takes the field again on Friday for a home matchup against Dogwood foe Nelson County at 7 p.m.