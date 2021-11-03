Gretna captures 20-0 win over Chatham

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was a defensive showdown in the first quarter with neither side cracking the board. Time of possession proved differential as Chatham’s first drive — ended in a punt — went 11 plays, followed by Gretna’s proceeding drive that last 18 plays and most of the opening frame.

Wooden converted a third-and-long with his 14-yard run and sophomore LaDonta Davis pushed the ball down midfield with his 3-yard run. Gretna’s offense faced another third-and-long several plays later when Wooden found freshman Jamarius Giggetts for an 18-yard pass that gave the Hawks the ball at the ‘Cavs’ 13-yard line. Two plays later, Wooden scored the first of three when he broke in from 3 yards out and converted the 2-point attempt to give Gretna an 8-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the half.

After the Hawks’ defense forced the ‘Cavs into a turnover on downs on their ensuing possession, junior Tyler Hoffman helped Chatham’s defense repay the favor when he stepped in front of a pass and picked it off for an interception that set up the Cavaliers at their own 48-yard line with just over six minutes left in the half.