Gretna Hawks look to build off success of last season

It’s that time of year again for Friday Night Lights for the town of Gretna

The Hawks will look to build off of their success from last season, finishing their 2021 campaign with a 5-5 record before losing to Dogwood District rival Appomattox County in the first round of playoffs.

Gretna took wins over Jefferson Forest, William Campbell and Altavista, and had back-to-back victories over Chatham and Nelson County to close out the regular season.

Shaun Miller returns to the Hawks for his second year as head coach.

Gretna will start their 2022 season with back-to-back home games versus Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass before taking on Magna Vista for their first road game.

The Hawks will face Chatham at home on Sept. 23 for their first in-county game. For their other county counterparts, Gretna will play away at Dan River on Oct. 14, and will play at Tunstall on Oct. 28.

The Hawks went 1-3 against the county schools.

The schedule

All games start at 7 p.m. Home games are bold.

  • Aug. 26 against Jefferson Forest
  • Sept. 2 against E.C. Glass
  • Sept. 9 at Magna Vista
  • Sept. 23 against Chatham
  • Sept. 30 at William Campbell
  • Oct. 7 against Appomattox County
  • Oct. 14 at Dan River
  • Oct. 21 against Altavista
  • Oct. 28 at Tunstall
  • Nov. 4 at Nelson County
