GW advances to region semifinals after 61-54 victory over Orange County

The George Washington boys basketball team switched its hustle up in the second half against No. 5 Orange County, shifting its focus from mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers to working the ball inside and pounding the paint.

GW’s efforts paid dividends for most of the second half as the Eagles were able to build and hold a double-digit advantage for a majority of the second half.

However, the Hornets switched things up at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and their efforts helped them stage somewhat of a comeback against the Eagles.

The key word is somewhat as No. 4 GW closed things out down the stretch and picked up 61-54 victory over Orange County in the Region 4D quarterfinals Friday evening.

GW (17-6) advances to the semifinals where it will battle No. 1 Western Albemarle at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Eagles took an 11-point lead on senior Jakobe Dixon’s layup in the paint with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Knowing its season was on the line, Orange County (14-8) switched gears and pieced together a 7-1 run that flipped the game on its head and pulled the Hornets within two possessions at 56-51. Senior Destin Bray got the run started with his 3-pointer that made it an eight-point contest, but GW senior Donavan Howard followed with a free throw that pushed the Eagles’ lead back to nine.

Senior Joseph MacDonald picked up the slack from there, knocking down a pair of free throws and a layup to pull the Hornets within two possessions at 56-51 with 1:10 left in regulation.

GW kept its focus, though, and senior Tahj Carter pushed the Eagles’ lead back to six, 57-51, with his free throw, but freshman Sheldon Robinson delivered for Orange County when he knocked down a 3-pointer that made it a three-point game with 52 ticks on the clock.

With time running down on their comeback, the Hornets fouled Dixon and he knocked down the back end of his free throw to give GW a 58-54 lead with 45 seconds remaining.

Orange County caught itself rushing on its ensuing possession and turned the ball over, but the turnover proved moot as GW coughed up the ball on its next possession.

Senior Aman Blackwell and Carter closed out the game from there as Blackwell knocked down a free throw to increase the Eagles’ lead to five and Carter’s layup off a steal from Howard led to the final score.

“Free throws, we missed a lot of our free throws, so we knew we had to work on free throws and defense, not letting them get shots off,” Howard said when asked what was going through the minds of GW’s players over the course of Orange County’s run.

Junior Anthony Brawner concurred and added, “Like he said, defense, defense and we got to make more free throws. We would’ve won by a lot more than what we won by if we would’ve made our free throws.”

The close finish didn’t appear to be on the horizon as the Eagles started off the second half on an absolute tear, outscoring the Hornets 22-7 over the final six minutes of the third quarter.

Howard got things going with his free throw that tied the score at 24-24 and followed with back-to-back layups that gave GW a 28-24 advantage with 4:45 left in the period.

Carter took over from there, knocking down his layup that increased the Eagles’ advantage to six before Howard followed with a jumper and a layup that made it a 34-26 contest.

Senior Alexander Coppola stopped some of the bleeding with his trey that trimmed Orange’s deficit to five , but Howard pushed GW’s lead back to seven with his layup and Blackwell made it a double-digit ballgame with his trey with just over a minute left in the frame.

Senior Diyon Jasper got the Hornets’ deficit down to single digits with his layup, but Howard followed with a big 3 and Blackwell ended the quarter with a layup to give the Eagles a 43-31 lead heading into the final frame.

“We worked the ball inside a lot more in the second half,” Howard said. “We shot a lot more mid-range jumpers and 3s in the first half and that’s why we didn’t get a whole lot of points, but we started getting the ball inside in the second half and it’s what helped us get a lot of points.”

Brawner credited the run to GW’s teamwork and play off the bench.

“Team, everybody together,” Brawner said. “Bench, everybody was helping, playing defense, setting a pick here, setting a pick there, stuff like that. When people on the bench are trying to help, it works and helps a lot.”

Howard was more or less a one-man band over the stretch, scoring 14 of his game-high 18.

“It was the guards really,” Howard said modestly. “They gave me the ball in good positions, so I have to give it to them.”

It was a tightrope affair in the first half, especially in the second quarter. Robinson gave Orange County a 12-11 lead on his layup with 5:45 remaining in the half, but Brawner struck back and put GW back in front with his jumper.

From there, the Eagles scored four of the next six to take a 17-14 lead on Carter’s layup off an assist from Williamson with just over four minutes remaining in the half. GW extended its lead to three on Brawner’s layup, but Orange County knotted the score at 19-19 courtesy of MacDonald’s trey at the 3:25 mark.

Brawner followed with a gutsy play when he intercepted a pass at midcourt and took it back for a bucket that gave the Eagles a two-point lead and MacDonald closed out the half with a free throw that made it a 21-20 contest going into the break.

Brawner was instrumental in GW’s 10-6 run to close the half, scoring all six of his points over the stretch.

“Every time I’m at practice or in a game, everybody knows I’m going to hustle,” Brawner said. “I’m always going to hustle, give it 100 percent and if I see somebody’s back turned, I’m going to try and go get it and I did and scored the bucket. But it felt great. Every time I get in there, I just try to work and do what I can to help the team.”

Howard led all scorers with 18 points while Dixon chipped in with 10 and Carter added nine.

Robinson led Orange County with 13 points while Bray finished with 11 and Jasper checked in close behind with 10.