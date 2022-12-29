GW beats Chatham to advance to title game

Five different Eagles put up double-digit figures in George Washington’s 71-53 win over Chatham in the second round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

GW was set to on the Tunstall Trojans (9-0) in the championship game Thursday night.

The Eagles pulled away from the Cavaliers mid-way through the second quarter. Following a three pointer from Chatham’s Jonavan Coles and a layup from Alex Owen that brought their deficit to 19-15, GW went on a quick, 12-0 run to expand their lead with three minutes left in the half. Eagles small forward Casyn Lewis ignited the run with a layup and a three pointer on back-to-back possession to give them a 24-15 lead. Anthony Brawner topped of their run with a three pointer to give them a 31-15 lead.

Coming out of a timeout with 2:27 left before halftime, GW went on a 11-0 run to close out the second half with a score of 42-18. Overall, the Eagles outscored the Cavs’ 27-8 throughout the entire quarter.

Into the second half, GW’s fast paced offense style worked well outside of the arch, drilling four, three pointers to help them maintain a comfortable lead throughout. Two of the four three pointers came from Razavier Carter, who scored all eight of his points in the third. GW led 60-31 at the end of the period. Coles and Owen tag teamed Chatham’s scoring, as the duo accounted for the Cavs’ 13 total third quarter points.

With the game skewing into GW’s favor, the Cavs didn’t show any signs of quit in them. Down 62-38, Chatham took advantage of defensive rebounds, along with quick transitions down the court to craft together a 13-3 to bring their deficit to a respectable, 65-49 prior to a GW timeout.

GW got off to a hot start when Broadnax and Brawner made threes on back-to-back Eagles possessions. Defense played a huge role for the Eagles in the first quarter, as they limited the Cavs to just seven points, with six of those points coming from three pointers.

Lewis, Jonathan Simpson, and Anthony Broadnax led the Eagles with 12 points each. Traequan Walden was second on the team with 11, and Brawner rounded out with 10.

Despite the loss, Coles had a offensive showing, totaling 28 points, with 15 of his point coming from outside the arch. Owen finished his night with 17 points.