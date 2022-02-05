GW boys extend win streak to seven

George Washington senior Jakobe Dixon scored a game-high 24 points, fellow senior Tahj Carter chipped in with 19 and the GW boys basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games with an 85-59 victory over Patrick County in Piedmont District action Friday night.

Despite the final score, the two sides played a rather tight contest over the opening 16 minutes. GW (13-5, 9-1 Piedmont) stole the momentum early on, outscoring Patrick County 19-14 to take the lead into the second quarter.

Carter led the Eagles in the opening frame with eight points while seniors Monsel Hamlett and Donavan Howard chipped in with four points apiece. Dixon added three in the frame.

Patrick County (0-16, 0-10) was led by Jai Penn who scored seven while Gilbert Hubbard added three for the Cougars.

Patrick County bounced back in the second quarter and outscored GW 21-16 in the frame to knot the score at 35-35. Payton Stovall had a huge quarter for the Cougars, finishing with eight points, while Penn added four and Michael Nelson scored three.

The Eagles were paced by Dixon’s six points while senior Ahmad Poole chipped in with four.

GW re-established the momentum in the third, outscoring Patrick County 22-14 to take a 57-49 lead into the final quarter. Carter paced the Eagles with nine points while Howard finished close behind with eight.

However, it was the fourth quarter that proved the difference as GW dominated, outscoring Patrick County 28-10 to set up the rout. Dixon knocked down four, 3-pointers on his way to 15 fourth-quarter points while Howard added four.

Dixon led GW with 24 points while Carter added 19 and Howard chipped in with 18.

Penn paced the Cougars with 16 while Stovall checked in with 12.

GW returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Bassett in Piedmont District action at 7 p.m.