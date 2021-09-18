GW captures 46-31 road victory over Nation Ford

It’s not every day the George Washington football team faces a quarterback that’s receiving offers from some of the top Division I schools in the country.
However, that’s exactly what GW faced in Nation Ford quarterback Carson Black on Friday night in Form Mill, South Carolina.
The Eagles’ defense proved they were up to the challenge, picking off Black four times, and senior quarterback Jeb Byrnes and senior Jakobe Dixon did the rest as GW scored a big 46-31 road victory over Nation Ford.
Sophomore Kamori Dixon, senior Jalen Spratt, senior Donavan Howard and senior Tamarion Hawkins each recorded interceptions in the Eagles’ victory, while Byrnes threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns and Dixon rushed for a trio of scores to pace GW’s offense.
GW (2-1) didn’t waste any time getting the defensive theme started as Dixon picked off Black’s first pass of the game and brought it back to the Nation Ford 24-yard line, setting the Eagles up in perfect field position. On his first pass attempt of the season, Byrnes dropped back and found junior Omarion Hairston for a 16-yard touchdown that gave GW the quick 7-0 lead.
Black brought Nation Ford (1-3) right back, capping a methodical drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that knotted the score at 7-7.
The Falcons’ defense made a stop on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, but Spratt made sure Nation Ford didn’t hold the momentum long, recording GW’s second pick of the evening and taking it back for a 36-yard touchdown return that gave the Eagles a 13-7 lead.
Once again, Black showed why he’s one of the most highly touted recruits in the country, finding senior Jerrick Foster for a 64-yard touchdown strike over the middle that tied the score.
Senior Evan Cox gave the Falcons their first lead on their next possession when he pushed a 27-yard field goal through the uprights to make it a 16-13 game with 10:57 left in the first half.
Nation Ford’s defense once again stepped up, forcing GW into a punt on its following possession, and Black appeared to have the Falcons headed toward a two-score lead, moving the ball into Eagles territory, before Howard recorded a big pick with 5:27 left before the break.
Moments later, Howard stepped up on the offensive end, finding Dixon for a 20-yard reception that moved GW down to the Nation Ford 13-yard line. Dixon finished the drive with a bullying 9-yard scoring run that saw him knock over the official in the corner of the end zone, while giving the Eagles a 20-16 advantage.
Black struck again near the end of the half, throwing his second touchdown pass — a 40-yard strike to senior Quadier Hand that gave the Falcons a 23-20 edge going into the break.
After an uneven offensive performance in the second quarter, Dixon set the theme for GW in the second half, breaking loose for a 77-yard rushing score on the Eagles’ first play of the half that put them back on top 27-23 with 11:45 left in the third quarter.
GW’s defense forced Nation Ford into a three-and-out on the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter and Howard repaid their efforts, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Byrnes — his second of the night — that gave the Eagles a 33-23 cushion midway through the third.
A bad snap on Nation Ford’s next possession led to a GW fumble recovery that set the Eagles up on the Falcons’ 37-yard line. Byrnes followed with his third touchdown pass of the night, a 36-yard strike to Hairston that made it a 40-23 contest with just over nine minutes left in the third.
Dixon capped a string of 26 unanswered second half points for GW when he broke loose for an 8-yard run — his third score of the night — that gave the Eagles a 46-23 cushion and all but iced the game midway through the fourth.
Senior Eli Whitner gave the Falcons a bit of hope late in the game, breaking loose for a 51-yard score and Black converted the two points, pulling Nation Ford within 15 at 46-31.
Byrnes, who missed the Eagles’ opening two games due to a broken wrist, exploded into life in his season debut, completing 13 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three scores, while rushing for another 40 on 10 carries.
Howard was his favorite target as the senior hauled in five catches for 74 yards and a score, while also rushing for another 20. Hairston had a big night as well, hauling in four catches for 64 yards and two scores.
Dixon led GW on the ground, finishing with a hat trick and 162 yards on 17 carries, while sophomore Elijah Bridges finished with 74 yards on nine carries.
In all, the Eagles tallied 519 yards of total offense.
GW returns to action Sept. 24 when it takes to the road for its Piedmont District opener against Patrick County at 7 p.m.