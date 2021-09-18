GW captures 46-31 road victory over Nation Ford

GW’s defense forced Nation Ford into a three-and-out on the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter and Howard repaid their efforts, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Byrnes — his second of the night — that gave the Eagles a 33-23 cushion midway through the third.

A bad snap on Nation Ford’s next possession led to a GW fumble recovery that set the Eagles up on the Falcons’ 37-yard line. Byrnes followed with his third touchdown pass of the night, a 36-yard strike to Hairston that made it a 40-23 contest with just over nine minutes left in the third.

Dixon capped a string of 26 unanswered second half points for GW when he broke loose for an 8-yard run — his third score of the night — that gave the Eagles a 46-23 cushion and all but iced the game midway through the fourth.

Senior Eli Whitner gave the Falcons a bit of hope late in the game, breaking loose for a 51-yard score and Black converted the two points, pulling Nation Ford within 15 at 46-31.

Byrnes, who missed the Eagles’ opening two games due to a broken wrist, exploded into life in his season debut, completing 13 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three scores, while rushing for another 40 on 10 carries.