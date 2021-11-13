GW Eagles soar with thrashing of Orange County, advancing to regional semifinals

“Obviously, I like to throw the ball more because I’m not the fastest guy, but when my number gets called to actually run the ball, I have to use all the determination my teammates fill me with from the sidelines and just got to go out there and truck as many people as I can,” Byrnes said laughing.

GW’s defense held tight in the second half, keeping Orange’s potent offense off the board for all 24 minutes. The Eagles continued rolling on the offensive end as Hairston opened up the second-half scoring with his 5-yard run and Byrnes followed with his 11-yard touchdown strike to Howard that increased GW’s lead to 56-21 with 4:39 left in the third quarter.

The Hornets’ ensuing drive looked promising as Poirer completed four of five passes to move Orange down to the GW 14-yard line. That’s as close as the Hornets would get as Howard made a leaping catch in the end for an interception that halted the drive.

Earlier in the week, senior Jermah Fuller spoke of the love GW has for each other and those feelings were evident on GW’s final scoring drive of the game as the Eagles’ sideline exploded after Carter broke loose for a 12-yard touchdown that capped the scoring.