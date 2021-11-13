GW Eagles soar with thrashing of Orange County, advancing to regional semifinals

George Washington football’s coaching staff had a feeling Friday night’s Region 4D quarterfinal matchup against Orange County was going to go two ways.
Either GW and Orange were going to play down to the wire, with the winner being decided by a score or two, or the Eagles would run past the Hornets, with little room for middle ground.
GW’s offensive and defensive lines, along with seniors Jeb Byrnes, Donavan Howard and Jakobe Dixon, made sure it was the latter as the Eagles dominated in every aspect of their 63-21 thrashing of No. 7 Orange County.
No. 2 GW advances to the regional semifinals for the second consecutive year where it will host No. 3 Western Albemarle County at 7 p.m. Friday.
Howard rode GW’s offensive line to four touchdowns, three on the ground and even took advantage of pressure from the Eagles’ defensive front when he picked off a pass in the end zone that ended a Hornets’ potential scoring drive at the start of the fourth quarter.
The senior wide receiver/defensive back scored on two 2-yard runs and a 1-yard run while also hauling in an 11-yard touchdown pass to go along with his interception.
“It was the play calling, I give the coaches all the credit,” Howard said. “They put me in a position to make plays and I have to give it to them.”
Dixon scored two touchdowns for the fourth time this year, punching the clock on runs of 4 and 3 yards to help pace the Eagles’ running game. Seven of the Eagles’ nine scores came on the ground with Howard and Dixon teaming up for a combined five with juniors Omarion Hairston and Razavier Carter adding the others. Sophomore Juan Rodriguez converted all nine of his extra-point attempts.
The secret behind GW’s dominating performance was simple: The Eagles’ offensive line gave them a time zone of space to execute.
“We came out here tonight knowing we had to put in work, it wasn’t going to be just another district game and we were going to come out here and do what we had to do,” said senior outside linebacker Jacob Trainor. “What we had to do tonight was the run the ball and we ran the table, got some pancakes, got some blocks, it was nice.”
Senior Shawn Reaves added, “It really started in practice. Coach [Hunter Carnes] emphasized our run game all week long and we’ve been preparing for it for two weeks now.”
Matching the efforts of their counterparts, GW’s defensive line kept Orange senior quarterback Paul Poirer at bay, forcing him out of the pocket and into low-percentage throws and runs. The Eagles recorded six pass rushes on the evening while recording an interception, giving GW’s defense an interception in every game this season.
“The biggest credit we’ve got to give is to coach [Robertson],” said senior Will Daniel. “At halftime, he recommended we switch to a defense where we have two people lined up on the outside and in the middle and when we switched to that, it shut down their quarterback’s running game and their offense completely.”
Howard got his hat trick started early, capping GW’s first drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.
Orange (6-5) turned to its youth on its first possession of the game and sophomore Christian Simpson repaid his coaches’ faith with a 49-yard touchdown that tied the score at 7-7 midway through the opening frame.
Sophomore Elijah Bridges quickly stole the wind out of the Hornets’ sails, breaking off a 77-yard kickoff return that moved the ball down to the Orange 2-yard line. Howard didn’t stand on ceremony, finding the end zone for the second time on his touchdown run that gave GW (8-1) the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:42 left in the opening quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out on the Hornets’ ensuing possession, the Eagles turned to their following drive and the result was a pair of receptions to Hairston that went for a combined 38 yards. Howard finished off the drive and his hat trick with a 1-yard scamper that gave GW a 21-7 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
A pair of hurried passes from sophomore Darrell Mabin halted the Hornets’ next possession and Jakobe Dixon repaid the efforts with his first of two scores that gave the Eagles a four-possession cushion with just over 10 minutes remaining in the half.
Poirer helped the Hornets strike back with his 14-yard rushing touchdown on their next drive that cut their deficit to 28-14 with just under nine minutes left in the half.
Kamori Dixon cracked the scoresheet for GW next, answering Orange’s scoring drive with a 14-yard touchdown reception from Byrnes that increased the Eagles’ cushion to 35-14 with 5:22 left in the second.
“It’s all a team effort, without the team, there’ll be none of those touchdowns or great hits,” Dixon said. “It’s just putting in the effort, we worked and waited two weeks for this, had the bye week and this week we went out there, gave a 110 percent in practice, trying to succeed and do everything right.”
Poirer kept the shootout going when he capped Orange’s next possession with a 6-yard touchdown scamper that made it a 35-21 game nearing the end of the half.
Jakobe Dixon concluded the first-half scoring with a 3-yard run that made it a 42-21 contest going into the break.
With the Hornets knowing the Eagles were going to turn to Jakobe Dixon and Howard frequently on the ground, Anderson and his staff switched things up a bit, sending Byrnes bullying his way through the middle for several big runs in the opening half.
“Obviously, I like to throw the ball more because I’m not the fastest guy, but when my number gets called to actually run the ball, I have to use all the determination my teammates fill me with from the sidelines and just got to go out there and truck as many people as I can,” Byrnes said laughing.
GW’s defense held tight in the second half, keeping Orange’s potent offense off the board for all 24 minutes. The Eagles continued rolling on the offensive end as Hairston opened up the second-half scoring with his 5-yard run and Byrnes followed with his 11-yard touchdown strike to Howard that increased GW’s lead to 56-21 with 4:39 left in the third quarter.
The Hornets’ ensuing drive looked promising as Poirer completed four of five passes to move Orange down to the GW 14-yard line. That’s as close as the Hornets would get as Howard made a leaping catch in the end for an interception that halted the drive.
Earlier in the week, senior Jermah Fuller spoke of the love GW has for each other and those feelings were evident on GW’s final scoring drive of the game as the Eagles’ sideline exploded after Carter broke loose for a 12-yard touchdown that capped the scoring.
“This week, the intensity in practice was really high, but we came out here and had high intensity and after [Carter] got the touchdown and Eli [Bridges] had the big return, Jakobe Dixon’s running game was strong and that was that love,” Fuller said.
Howard’s four touchdowns paced the Eagles, while Jakobe Dixon was close behind with two. Kamori Dixon, Carter and Hairston all added scores as well for GW. Byrnes threw a pair of touchdown passes, marking the fifth time this season he’s thrown for at least two touchdowns.
Poirer threw for 119 yards and rushed for a pair of scores.