GW heads to second consecutive Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship

George Washington senior Jakobe Dixon knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points, fellow senior Donavan Howard scored 13, senior Tahj Carter scored 10 and GW advanced to its second consecutive Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship with a 77-53 victory over Dan River on Tuesday night.

GW (5-3) was set take on Green Run in Wednesday’s championship game at 8 p.m. The Eagles fell to the Stallions 71-47 in the inaugural Holiday Classic in 2019.

Dan River (2-3) will take on Tunstall in the third-place game tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.

The two sides played a close opening frame with GW taking a 10-9 lead on Carter’s layup with a second remaining.

Things were a bit different in the second quarter as the Eagles took advantage of the Wildcats’ mistakes to the tune of a 13-2 run over the opening three minutes that changed the contest. Dixon got it started with back-to-back 3s to make it a five-point contest and senior Jalen Spratt followed with a layup that gave GW an 18-11 lead with seven minutes left in the half.

Spratt kept things rolling with his three-point play, a layup and free throw, a few seconds later and Dixon closed it out with his layup off a feed from Howard on his steal.

The Eagles built their lead to as many as 15 on Dixon’s third trey of the night that made it a 31-16 contest with 2:38 left in the half. Dixon’s fourth 3-pointer of the evening gave GW a 17-point lead.

Carter followed with a layup and Dan River senior Jalil Deshazor closed out the half with a layup that trimmed the Wildcats’ deficit to 40-23 heading into the break.

The Eagles outscored the ‘Cats 30-14 in the second to grab the momentum going into the locker room.

GW didn’t let up in the second half, starting the third quarter on an 11-1 tear to take its biggest lead of the night, 51-24, on Dixon’s layup with just over five minutes remaining. Howard led the Eagles with four points over the stretch, while Dixon and senior Monsel Hamlett scored two apiece.

Sophomore Dorian Griffith had a huge night for the Wildcats, knocking down five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 18 points. Griffith led off the contest with a trey that gave Dan River the early lead and his second of the frame put the ‘Cats in front 9-8 with 53 seconds remaining. He also knocked down a pair of treys in the third quarter and added one at the start of the fourth that led to his total.

Senior Darius Dickerson finished close behind with 14 while also adding 11 rebounds to complete the double-double and five steals. Deshazor rounded out three Dan River players in double digits with 10.

GW knocked down nine 3-pointers on the evening with Dixon’s six leading the way while Jaysarr Williamson, Razavier Carter and Deandre Robinson Veal added treys as well.