GW holds off late Halifax County rally to escape with 57-56 victory

Midway through the fourth quarter, with Halifax County surging, George Washington boys basketball coach Jermaine Parker called a full timeout to help regroup his guys.

A minute later, GW retook the court and started playing like a team possessed, breaking off a mid-quarter run that helped the Eagles take the lead moving into the final two minutes.

In the end, the streak made all the difference as GW held off a late Halifax County rally to escape with a 57-56 victory over the Comets in Piedmont District action Tuesday night.

“Calm down, we were trying to go to fast and we were letting them get back into it,” said senior Donavan Howard. “We had to calm down so we could keep the lead.”

Senior Tahj Carter echoed Howard’s statement saying, “Yeah, slow everything down, quit playing to what they were doing to speed us up. Coach [Parker] just told us to play our game, slow it down, execute.”

Senior Ahmad Poole recalled Parker stressing execution as well.

“He told us we needed to execute, just execute, and we’d be fine,” Poole said.

GW (11-5, 8-1 Piedmont) took a 56-49 lead on senior Xavier Walters’ layup off a feed from Carter with 1:30 left in regulation. Halifax battled back, piecing together a 7-1 run to trim its deficit down to one on senior Osiris Ross’ layup with 10 seconds left.

The Eagles got the ball back down the court, trying to push their lead back to a possession, but were unable to convert after the ball went out of bounds, giving Halifax one last chance. The Comets tried calling a timeout on the inbound, but were without any, drawing a technical foul that GW declined while sending the Eagles to the crazy win.

“We were definitely trying to force some traps and once they doubled, we found an open man, get that open man, get on a whole different rotation to get there, and once that rotation comes, another open man, so keep hitting that and let that clock run out and we were good,” Carter said when asked how the Eagles held off the Comets’ late run.

Howard added, “Like [Tahj] said, they were trying to trap us, so we had to calm down and not turn the ball over.”

Poole credited GW’s talented guards for the win.

“No one can guard our guards in the district,” Poole said laughing. “So, it’s really not that hard. [Tahj] can pretty much do what he wants, you can’t trap him.”

Halifax (7-6, 5-3) trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter. Facing their district rival, the Comets weren’t intimidated and started the frame on a 6-0 run to take a 45-44 lead on sophomore Kanya Caddle’s layup with 5:32 remaining in the contest while leading to the Eagles’ timeout.

From there, Poole took over, jumpstarting a 10-3 run with his layup that gave GW a 46-45 edge with just over five minutes remaining. Walters followed with a layup off a feed from senior Jakobe Dixon that increased the Eagles’ lead to three. Ross followed with a free throw that trimmed Halifax’s deficit to two, but Poole quickly zapped the momentum when he took a pass from Dixon and finished off his layup.

Keeping the back-and-forth theme going, sophomore Joshua Miller made it a 50-48 contest with his layup before Poole rattled off four straight points to close out the run and give the Eagles a six-point lead with 2:07 on the clock.

“Playing as a team, we went out there, hit our spots, found the right spots, and that led to open gaps and a lot of those gaps were because of [Ahmad],” Carter replied when asked the secret behind the Eagles’ differential run.

Poole credited GW’s teamwork saying, “A lot of good passing, we didn’t really have any turnovers in the last two minutes, and it was because of the passing and teamwork.”

Howard added, “Calming down and getting the ball where it needed to be. Everybody touched the ball and kept things moving.”

Walters finished in double-digit scoring for the second time in as many days finishing with a team-high 15 points for the Eagles while Howard finished with 12 and Poole rounded out three players in double-digit scoring with 11 with nine of them coming in the final frame.

Zach Carter led Halifax with a game-high 20 points while Ross chipped in with 14.

GW had little time to rest as it was set to travel to Lynchburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a matchup against Heritage.