GW holds off late Heritage rally to pick up 59-53 victory

George Washington boys basketball senior Xavier Walters scored a team-high 20 points and GW held off a late Heritage rally to pick up a 59-53 victory in non-district action Wednesday night.

GW (12-5) held a comfortable 48-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Heritage stayed the course, though, and put together a bit of a comeback, outscoring the Eagles 17-11 in the final frame to narrow the gap. Senior Kyle Ferguson paced the Pioneers’ comeback attempt, scoring seven in the frame, while junior Terrell Washington and senior Donovan Jones chipped in with four apiece.

The Eagles got off to a fast start and never looked back, outscoring the Pioneers 15-9 in the first quarter to establish the momentum on the road. Senior Jakobe Dixon paced GW’s efforts with five points while Walters and senior Donavan Howard each chipped in with four.

Heritage (10-7) found itself in a similar situation in the second frame as it was outscored 18-13 by GW to allow the Eagles to take a 33-22 advantage into the break. Senior Monsel Hamlett, Walters and Anthony Brawner paced GW in the second quarter with four points apiece. Washington led the Pioneers with six points in the frame.

The third quarter was a bit closer with the Eagles outscoring the Pioneers 15-14 to set up the interesting fourth quarter. Walters did most of his damage in the third, scoring eight of GW’s 15 while Ferguson scored seven for Heritage and Simieon McMillian chipped in with five.

Walters led the Eagles with 20 points while Howard chipped in with 10. Dixon finished with nine for GW.

Ferguson paced Heritage with a game-high 23 while Washington added 10.

GW returns to action on Friday when it travels to Stuart for a Piedmont District matchup against Patrick County at 7 p.m.