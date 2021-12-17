GW holds strong in final minutes to pick up 58-55 victory over Martinsville

With five seconds remaining in the contest and the George Washington boys basketball team clinging to a one-point lead over rival Martinsville, GW senior guard Donavan Howard shuffled down the baseline and launched a long inbound pass into the waiting arms of senior Jakobe Dixon.

Dixon was immediately fouled and while walking to the free-throw line for his two attempts, he pumped his arms in the air, signaling to Eagles fans it was all but over.

In the end, Dixon proved right as he knocked down both attempts and GW held strong in the final seconds to pick up a 58-55 victory over Martinsville on Thursday night in Piedmont District action.

“Keeping our composure, not letting the fans get to us, listening to coach, and we got it done,” Dixon replied when asked the secret sauce behind the Eagles’ stout performance down the stretch.

Senior Xavier Walters credited the win to GW’s grit and intelligence.

“Having a lot of heart and playing smart,” he said.

For Howard, it was all about unity and gritty defense.

“Just being a team, you know, defense won that game tonight and that’s just us being a team and playing together,” he said.

The last five meetings between the two schools have been determined by a combined average of 6.4 points and both sides made sure the neck-and-neck theme of the series continued Thursday night.

Trailing by one, Martinsville (2-2, 1-1 Piedmont) drew a foul that sent it to the line with 54 seconds remaining in the contest. The Bulldogs were unable to convert, missing a 1-and-1 attempt, and the Eagles pulled down a crucial defensive rebound.

Dixon was fouled on GW’s ensuing possession and knocked down both of his free throw attempts to extend the Eagles’ lead to 56-53 with 36 seconds remaining in regulation. Martinsville got the ball into the hands of senior Keyshawn Kirby on the Bulldogs’ following possession and Kirby rewarded their faith with a layup that made it a one-point contest with five seconds on the clock.

GW (2-3, 2-0) didn’t let Martinsville get any closer as Dixon drew a foul on Howard’s inbound pass and knocked down both of his free-throw attempts to all but seal the game for the Eagles.

Trailing by one at the start of the fourth quarter, GW pieced together a 9-3 run over the opening five minutes to take a 52-47 lead on Howard’s free throw with just under three minutes on the clock.

Just as it appeared the Eagles were stealing the momentum, the Bulldogs answered back with a string of six consecutive points that put them back on top on senior Jaylan Long’s layup with 1:47 left in regulation.

That’s where Dixon and GW’s defense kicked in as Dixon went 4-for-4 from the line and the Eagles picked up several key stops to hold onto for the win in front of raucous sell-out crowd.

“Honestly, we already know Martinsville is going to be a tough team to beat so we come into the game knowing we’re going to go back-and-forth with them so honestly, you know how things go,” Dixon said laughing.

Howard added, “It was a big game for us. We already know how the Martinsville game is, so we just try to keep our composure and win the game.”

Walters and Dixon continued their double-digit scoring ways against the Bulldogs with Walters scoring a team-high 18 points and Dixon finishing close behind with 16.

“Just work ethic and coach [Jermaine Parker] in practice taking us down in the post working on everything we need to do to win the game then we just do it,” Walters said.

Dixon added, “Honestly, just trying to get the team the dub. Doing whatever we can to get the team going.”

Howard recorded a pair of steals at the start of the fourth quarter that jumpstarted the Eagles’ difference-making run and set a big block late in the game that led to a turnover.

“I like playing defense, I like playing defense down stretch and I think that led to it,” Howard said of his defensive performance.

The Eagles took their biggest lead of the night, 43-37, on Dixon’s layup with 2:34 left in the third quarter. As they did all evening, the Bulldogs punched back, stringing together six consecutive points to take a 44-43 edge into the fourth on Long’s 3-pointer.

Martinsville took its biggest lead of the night on Long’s layup off a feed from Kirby that gave the Bulldogs a 21-18 lead with 4:34 left in the first half. However, GW responded by scoring eight of the next 11 points to take a 26-21 lead on junior Jaysarr Williamson’s jumper with just under two minutes left in the first half.

GW returns to action Saturday when it hosts Dinwiddie in non-district action at 5:30 p.m.

Martinsville will have little time to rest as it hits the road Saturday for a non-district matchup against Floyd County at 7 p.m.