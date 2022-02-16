GW lifted to thrilling 53-51 victory over Bassett, advances to district title game with Tunstall

BASSETT — Two seconds in basketball can be a lifetime.

The Bassett and George Washington boys basketball teams proved that in their Piedmont District Tournament semifinal matchup Tuesday night.

With two ticks on the clock and the Bengals trailing by two, Bassett got the ball into the hands of one of its shooters in the paint for one final shot.

Making sure GW avoided a repeat of its last matchup inside Bassett’s gym, one that ended in overtime, junior Jaysarr Williamson swatted away the potential game-tying shot into the Bengals’ bench as time expired, lifting No. 2 GW to a thrilling 53-51 victory over No. 3 Bassett.

The Eagles moved on to Wednesday's championship game where they were set to take on top-seeded Tunstall for the second time in a week and third time this season.

Trailing 53-51, Bassett (11-11) forced GW into a five-second violation on the Eagles’ final inbound of the game, giving the Bengals the ball back for one more chance. It was a chance Bassett seemed to be on the verge of taking advantage of as it got the ball to a wide-open Elijah Stokes. However, Williamson swatted the shot away, sending GW onto the court in celebration.

“It felt very good, helping my team win, last shot of the game, it felt great,” Williamson said.

Senior Ahmad Poole has grown up with Williamson and didn’t expect anything less of his friend.

“I just seen him come over there, those long arms and block the shot, I knew it was going to happen, I don’t know why he went up against him, but I was just happy,” Poole said. “The whole team was happy because we already knew what was going to happen when he went up against Jaysarr.”

Joy wasn’t exactly the first emotion senior Donavan Howard felt, even though he eventually fell into it.

“I was mad at first, I didn’t know who’s man that was, he was wide open, but I saw him come over there, so I didn’t even follow the shot. I knew he had it,” Howard said.

Both coaches had a certain Danny Glover quote from “The Lethal Weapon” film series in mind in the final seconds of Tuesday’s contest.

Bassett appeared to have sent the game into overtime when Ja’ricous Hairston tied the score at 51-51 on his layup with three ticks on the clock. However, a blocking call was whistled against the Bengals on the Eagles’ ensuing inbound. Emotions erupted around the call, leading to Bassett being whistled for a technical foul.

GW (15-6) sent Howard to the line for the shots and the senior knocked down two attempts, giving the Eagles a 53-51 edge with three seconds on the clock.

“There was a lot of pressure, actually,” Howard said. “I felt confident to shoot because the free throw line was clear and the crowd was going crazy, but I still felt comfortable putting up the shots. But I was very excited when he called the blocking foul, actually. I didn’t know he had called anything. It had been a long night with the refs, so I was actually happy he had called the foul.”

Despite the win, GW found itself trailing, 34-29, midway through the third quarter. However, senior Jakobe Dixon knocked down a pair of free throws that jumpstarted an 8-0 run that gave the Eagles a 37-34 lead on Howard’s free throw. Dixon was key in the run, scoring five points, including a 3-pointer that knotted the score at 34-34 with 3:40 on the clock.

Hamlett followed with a layup that gave GW a two-point lead and Howard’s free throw closed the run and quarter with the Eagles on top 37-34.

Poole and Williamson took over at the start of the fourth, teaming up for a pair of crucial buckets that helped GW to an eight-point lead. Poole started things off with a layup that gave the Eagles a 39-34 lead and Williamson followed with a jumper off a feed from Poole that increased GW’s advantage to seven. Poole closed the run with a layup that made it a 45-38 contest with 4:25 on the clock.

“We grew up together since we were five-years-old, so the chemistry has always been there,” Poole said. “If he sees me, he knows I’m always open, if I see him, I know he’s always open. So, we just hit each other. That chemistry has been there since we were little kids.”

Williamson concurred with his long-time friend, saying, “It was just like Worm said, we’ve pretty much grown up together, the chemistry has always been there.”

Bassett wasn’t done and closed the contest on a 13-6 run to tie the score at the end of regulation.

Howard led GW with 13 points while Poole checked in with 12 and senior Aman Blackwell added eight.

Branson Leduc-Mattox led Bassett with a game-high 14 points while Hairston finished with 13.