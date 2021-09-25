GW picks up win with 61-12 blowout of Patrick County

“Even with the broken thumb, I had a cast on my hand, I still went out there and tried to get all the work I could, and it’s been great getting back, being able to throw it,” Byrnes said. “I’ve been in rhythm with my receivers like Donavan and [senior Jalen Spratt] and it’s been awesome. I love playing football and it’s awesome being back on the field again.”

Along with his three strikes to Howard, Byrnes also found junior Omarion Hairston for a 22-yard score that gave GW a 34-point cushion with 4:43 left in the second quarter.

GW (3-1, 1-0 Piedmont) didn’t waste any time getting Howard’s big night started as Byrnes went to him on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown reception that made it a 7-0 contest with just a few ticks off the board.

Howard recorded his second touchdown when he hauled in a Byrnes pass for a 13-yard score that gave the Eagles a 27-0 advantage with 6:55 left in the first half.

He finished off the hat trick with a 7-yard run that made it a 41-0 contest with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter.

Byrnes and Howard capped the half with their third connection of the night on a 50-yard pass that gave the Eagles a 47-0 lead going into the break.