GW picks up win with 61-12 blowout of Patrick County

STUART — George Washington football coach Nick Anderson might want to make sure senior Donavan Howard eats at McDonald’s before the rest of GW’s games.
Howard scored four touchdowns and threw in an interception for good measure in GW’s 61-12 blowout of Patrick County in both teams’ Piedmont District openers Friday night.
The senior wide receiver/defensive back hauled in scoring receptions of 60, 13 and 50 yards, and added a 7-yard rushing score on a quarterback keeper near the end of the first half.
He also picked off a Demontez Hill pass near the end of the first half that set up his 7-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes left in the second quarter.
“I actually had McDonalds, a 10-piece nugget,” Howard replied laughing when asked his pre-game meal.
“Did you have any dipping sauce?” senior quarterback Jeb Byrnes quipped.
“BBQ, tangy BBQ,” Howard continued with a laugh.
Byrnes had a night to write home about as well, throwing four touchdowns for the second consecutive game after coming back from a wrist injury that kept him out of the lineup for the Eagles’ first two games. The senior threw for a quartet of scores in GW’s victory over Nation Ford (Fort Mill, S.C.) last Friday.
“Even with the broken thumb, I had a cast on my hand, I still went out there and tried to get all the work I could, and it’s been great getting back, being able to throw it,” Byrnes said. “I’ve been in rhythm with my receivers like Donavan and [senior Jalen Spratt] and it’s been awesome. I love playing football and it’s awesome being back on the field again.”
Along with his three strikes to Howard, Byrnes also found junior Omarion Hairston for a 22-yard score that gave GW a 34-point cushion with 4:43 left in the second quarter.
GW (3-1, 1-0 Piedmont) didn’t waste any time getting Howard’s big night started as Byrnes went to him on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown reception that made it a 7-0 contest with just a few ticks off the board.
Howard recorded his second touchdown when he hauled in a Byrnes pass for a 13-yard score that gave the Eagles a 27-0 advantage with 6:55 left in the first half.
He finished off the hat trick with a 7-yard run that made it a 41-0 contest with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter.
Byrnes and Howard capped the half with their third connection of the night on a 50-yard pass that gave the Eagles a 47-0 lead going into the break.
“It’s preparation, watching film and seeing what the defense does,” Howard said. “See what they do and process.”
“And be really fast,” Byrnes added laughing.
A week after recording six turnovers against Nation Ford, including four interceptions of Division-I prospect junior quarterback Carson Black, GW’s defense turned in another meaty performance, forcing Patrick County into six turnovers, including five fumbles.
Senior Ahmad Poole led the pile with a pair of forced and recovered fumbles. Poole powered the ball out of the hands of Cougars’ senior back Ben Hylton with 3:11 left in the opening period. His fumble recovery in the second quarter led to Hairston’s 22-yard touchdown reception midway through the second quarter.
Sophomore Kemori Dixon picked up his second turnover in as many weeks at the end of the first quarter, pouncing on a loose ball to set up senior Jakobe Dixon’s 1-yard run on a sweep to the right that made it a 21-0 contest with 10:26 left in the first half.
Midway through the second quarter, Howard got involved on the defensive end when he stepped in front of a pass and picked it off for GW’s fifth turnover of the half. Minutes later, Howard zigged-and-zagged his way to the end zone on a quarterback keeper to give the Eagles a 41-0 lead going into the break.
Junior Razavier Carter recorded GW’s final turnover of the half when he pounced on a loose ball as time expired on the first half.
“Our coaches had a very good defensive scheme going into practice this week, so we just prepared for it and executed,” said senior Jalen Spratt.
“He’s right, the d-line did really good, the whole first half we did really good, the whole front seven really did it tonight,” said senior Tamarion Hairston.
The Eagles’ defense has now recorded 12 turnovers in the past two games. A mark that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Spratt and Hawkins.
“We’re really proud, we’ve been fighting strong every week and just preparing for the next one,” Spratt said.
“Our defense has been doing really good so far, we just look forward to all the other teams and going out and playing really well,” Hawkins said.
Sophomore Elijah Bridges cracked the seal for GW in the second half, capping the Eagles’ opening drive with a 34-yard touchdown run that made it a 54-0 game with six minutes left in the third.
Patrick County (1-3, 0-1 Piedmont) struck back on its first drive of the third, cracking the seal on junior Demontez Hill’s 11-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining.
Hylton capped off a string of 12 unanswered points with a 24-yard scamper that made it 54-12 with 5:26 left in the contest.
Carter’s 17-yard touchdown run with 1:44 remaining led to the final score.
The Eagles have put up eye-popping numbers over the past two weeks, averaging 53.5 points games in wins over the Falcons and Cougars.
“Well, we’ve got guys everywhere and if our line keeps giving us time, and I can get the ball to my playmakers like Don [Howard] and [Jakobe Dixon], who make everybody miss and it’s easy to put up points when you got guys like that,” Byrnes said. “Plus, our coaches are putting together good game plans, mixing runs and passes, keeping defenses on their toes.”
Howard agreed with fellow captain and added, “Yeah, our offensive line has been giving us time to make plays and we just do what we got to do and make plays,” Howard said.
Howard led the way with a game-high four touchdowns — three on the receiving end — while Byrnes threw for a game-high four TDs. Hairston added the other touchdown reception for GW.
Dixon led the Eagles’ running attack with a pair of rushing scores, while Bridges and Carter added a rushing touchdown apiece as well.
GW gets little rest as it returns to the field Tuesday when it hosts non-district rival Amherst County in a rescheduled game at 7 p.m.