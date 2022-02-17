GW prevails to 63-61 victory, district tournament championship

When it comes to movies, trilogies often lose their excitement and quality by the end of the franchise.

The George Washington and Tunstall boys basketball teams proved that’s not always the case when it comes to sports.

With the Piedmont District Tournament championship on the line, GW and Tunstall played an absolute classic matchup Wednesday night.

In the end, it was the Eagles that prevailed as second-seeded GW held off top-seeded Tunstall late on its way to a thrilling 63-61 victory and the tournament championship in front of a packed audience.

“Very good, it feels great,” said GW junior Jaysarr Williamson after being asked how it felt to take home the title. “But there’s more work to be done, it’s not over yet.”

Senior Tahj Carter commented on how exciting the title was considering the Eagles’ unexpected slow start to the season and was also quick to remind fans to not put the popcorn and refreshments up just yet.

“We feel great, we worked for this,” Carter said. “We started off rough, but slowly but surely, we picked up the pace and we got what we wanted. There’s still more to come, so don’t count us out yet.”

While a little nervous during his first interview, junior Razavier Carter let his excitement shine through as well.

“It feels great, amazing,” he said.

GW (16-6) knows it has some of the best guards in the Piedmont, if not the region, and the Eagles used their guard play to overcome Tunstall’s ferocious man-to-man defense in the fourth quarter.

Facing a six-point deficit at the beginning of the final frame, it would’ve been easy for GW to get rattled, but the Eagles remained un-rattled, using a pair of free throws from senior Donavan Howard to take a 63-58 lead with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Trailing by two possessions and with GW holding the momentum, Tunstall (18-5) could have dropped its head, but head coach Demarcus Morrison’s team isn’t built like that and got the ball into the hands of junior Jason Zelinski who knocked down a 3-pointer from the left side to trim its deficit to 63-61 with two seconds left on the clock.

Despite facing the Trojans’ vaulted press defense, the Eagles maintained possession over the final seconds to seal the win and send GW storming onto the court in celebration.

The thrilling finish was set up in the final minute-and-a-half. After a five-second violation on an inbound gave Tunstall the ball on its end of the court, sophomore Jamarcus Brown pulled the Trojans within one, 59-58, with his layup with 1:21 remaining in regulation.

GW didn’t falter, answering back with four straight points on senior Jalen Spratt’s layup and Howard knocked down a pair of free throws to close a 6-0 run and give the Eagles a five-point lead.

GW’s late run wasn’t the only streak the Eagles put together down the stretch. With his team trailing by six at the start of the fourth, Carter knocked down a trey that made it a one-possession game. Junior D’dric Rogers pushed the Trojans in front by five with his layup, but Williamson answered with back-to-back 3s that gave GW a 57-56 edge with 4:42 on the clock.

From there, the Eagles outscored the Trojans 6-5 to seal the victory and finish the contest on a 15-7 run.

“It energized us a team,” Tahj Carter said of the run. “Once we see we’re getting hot, we’re always supporting each other. We might joke around when somebody messes up but like I said, once we see each other doing good, we’re going to keep doing that and add fuel to the fire, keep building that fire bigger and bigger.”

Williamson added, “We just keep feeding off each other’s energy.”

A big reason for GW’s late run was the trio of 3s provided by Carter and Williamson.

“It comes from confidence, definitely confidence, we’re building that in our shooting,” said Razavier Carter.

Tahj Carter agreed with his teammate, adding, “Just confidence, we’re all doing what we know we can do. We shoot some, pass some, play defense some, just doing what we know to do. Play that way, play as a team doing that, you’re going to get some very good things to come out.”

Williamson contributed his performance to psyching himself up.

“I told myself I just need to shoot the ball more. I need to shoot more and I just let it fly.”

When it came down to beating the Trojans’ vicious defense, the three once again credited the Eagles’ guard play.

“Just go out there and let our guards run the offense,” Razavier Carter said. “When we run our offense the way we’re supposed to, we know no team in the area can play us man-to-man, so we got out there, run our offense the way we’re supposed to, and we get stuff done.”

Tahj Carter agreed and added, “It’s like Worm said, we’ve got a really strong guard core and it’s hard to stop our guard corps. So, playing man-to-man is what we really want you to do. So, like I said, you give us man-to-man with the guards we have, it’s going to be a field day.”

GW entered the game not knowing whether it would have one of its key shooters in senior Jakobe Dixon who injured his hamstring against Bassett in the semis.

However, Dixon — rocking full-length leg sleeves — was in the starting lineup and made a difference, knocking down five, 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 15 points. Carter chipped in with a pair of 3s on his way to 12 points while Howard rounded out three Eagles in double-digit scoring with 11.

Brown had a monster night for Tunstall, pouring in a game-high 18 points while Rogers added 14 and sophomore Ashton Hammock fin-ished with 11 to give the Trojans three in double-digit scoring as well.

It was the Trojans who stole the momentum in the third courtesy of a 10-0 run at the start of the third brought on by their aggressive defense. Zelinski got the streak started when he picked up a big steal and found Brown for a monster dunk that pulled Tunstall within four, 38-34, with 5:41 left in the third.

Sophomore Jailyn Edmonds kept the streak going with his layup that made it a two-point game and Hammock knotted the score at 38-38 when he sank a pair of free throws after a GW technical foul. Hammock followed with a layup that gave the Trojans a 40-38 advantage and Brown rounded out the streak with a layup that increased Tunstall’s lead to four with just over four minutes remaining.

GW returns to action Friday when it hosts Orange County in a Region 4D semifinal at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Tunstall hits the road for its Region 3C quarterfinal match-up against Abingdon on Tuesday.