GW rides Amara Harrell's game-high 28 points to take title

George Washington girls basketball senior Amara Harrell scored a game-high 28 points and GW rode her performance to a 63-29 win over Gretna in the championship game of the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Wednesday morning.

Harrell got GW off to a quick start as she knocked down back-to-back layups before fans even had time to get settled into their seats with their drinks and popcorn. The senior point guard knocked down both of her layups in the opening 35 seconds to give the Eagles a quick 4-0 lead with 7:35 left in the opening frame.

Both sides struggled on offense from there with neither scoring for the next two minutes. Harrell broke the streak, though, when she bullied her way into the paint for a layup that gave GW a six-point advantage with just over five minutes on the clock.

Harrell kept the entertainment going with her steal and transition layup and rounded out the Eagles’ first 10 points with a pair of free throws that made it a 10-2 game with 4:52 left in the frame.

Many of Harrell’s opportunities came on fast break layups in the paint after GW’s defense recorded four steals in the opening four minutes. Harrell led the way with three swipes and junior Naideea Jones added the other.

Gretna (3-5) found some life midway through the frame when freshman Shakira Jones found some daylight and knocked down her jumper that trimmed the Hawks’ deficit to six at 10-4 with 4:17 on the clock. GW freshman Joslyn Cobbs responded with a jumper off a feed from Jones that increased the Eagles’ advantage to eight, but Gretna rattled off five straight points to make it a 14-9 contest.

Senior Ashiah Glass was instrumental in the run, scoring four of the five for the Hawks.

Gretna continued building momentum as it put together a 5-2 run at the start of the second to pull within six on Glass’ three-point play, jump shot and ensuing free throw, that made it a 20-14 contest with 5:38 left in the half.

That’s as close as the Hawks would get, though, as GW (5-5) rattled off eight straight points to build a double-digit advantage. Cobbs got the streak started with her jumper and Harrell kept things going with her back-to-back layups that pushed the Eagles’ advantage to 26-14. Junior Ciara Myers closed things out with a layup that made it a 14-point game with 3:11 left in the half.

The Eagles took a 32-17 lead into the break.

GW extended its lead to as many as 29 in the fourth with both coming on Harrell layups off feeds from Cobbs. Harrell’s layup with 4:17 left in the contest gave the Eagles a 56-27 cushion.

Harrell led GW with 28 points while finishing with eight steals, three assists and three rebounds. Cobbs turned in a solid game as well, finishing with 12 points and two assists. Senior Damiehja Darden rounded out three players in double-digit scoring with 11.

Myers paced GW’s rebounding efforts, finishing with eight, while Darden chipped in with six. Sophomore Deanna Macklin pulled down three boards for the Eagles.

Glass led Gretna with 10 points while Jones chipped in with nine.