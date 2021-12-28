GW rides to 85-47 victory over Gretna in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

Former George Washington boys basketball standout and former NBA star Johnny Newman was in attendance for his alma mater’s matchup against Gretna in the nightcap of the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Monday night.

GW made sure he had a good time as senior Tahj Carter scored a game-high 20 points, senior Jalen Spratt came off the bench to add 18 and senior Xavier Walters rounded out three Eagles players in double-digits with 17 and GW rode their performance to an 85-47 victory over Gretna.

The Eagles advanced to the winner’s bracket where they will take on Dan River. GW defeated Dan River 63-45 in the semifinals of the inaugural HJHC in 2019.

Gretna was set to face Norfolk Academy in a double-elimination matchup Tuesday.

GW (4-3) revved its engine from the start, scoring the game’s first 11 points to race out to an early double-digit lead. Walters (four), Carter (four) and senior Jakobe Dixon (three) accounted for the Eagles’ early points. On the other end, GW’s defense kept Gretna off the board for the opening five minutes, not allowing its first points until freshman Ethan Scott’s layup with three minutes left in the frame.

The Eagles led 20-6 at the end of the first.

It was more of the same in the second as Spratt took over in the opening minutes, knocking down a trio of consecutive layups, the first coming on an assist from junior Razavier Carter, that gave GW a 26-8 lead with 5:32 left in the first half.

Gretna (0-6) used an Eagles’ platoon change to its advantage, stringing together a 14-5 run from there to trim its deficit to nine, 31-22, on senior Ashton Nelms’ 3-pointer with a minute left in the half. The Hawks’ 3-point shooting was the difference as senior Rodney Reeves, junior Jasper Williams, senior Anthony Privette and Nelms adding treys.

Walters’ bucket off a feed from Carter gave GW a 33-22 lead going into the break.

The Eagles used a 16-5 tear at the start of the second half to take a 49-27 lead on Carter’s layup on a feed from junior Jaysarr Williamson. Senior Donavan Howard (four), Walters (three), and Dixon (three) led GW over the course of the run.

GW used a string of 13 consecutive points to all but ice the game on a free throw that made it a 63-29 contest with 2:36 left in the frame. Carter and Walters led the Eagles throughout the stretch, contributing five and four points respectively.

Spratt’s tip-in with 2:23 left in the contest gave GW its biggest lead of the evening at 85-45 with 28 seconds remaining.

Carter was particularly deadly for GW in the second half, scoring 16 of his 20 after the break. Spratt led the Eagles in the second quarter, recording nine of their 13 points.

Jay Giggetts led the Hawks with nine points while Reeves chipped in with seven.

Howard and Williamson added nine for GW while Dixon finished with eight.