GW routes Western Albemarle 40-8, advancing to regional championship game

“We studied so much film, we already knew what they were going to do so all we had to do was come out and execute, catch the ball, run the ball and stop the run and that’s exactly what we did.”

Football is a game of give-and-take and both of the Eagles’ on-field units fed off each other against the Warriors.

“I think we really fed off each other because we really love one another,” Daniel said. “If you’re having fun seeing the defense having fun, it just makes the offense want to go out there and make plays and have fun. It’s just everybody feeding off each other, it creates energy and nobody can stop it.”

Kamori added, “We’re more than a team, we’re all a family. The team bonding adds a whole lot to it. We know each other, know how each other and works and we stay strong.”

GW (9-1) didn’t waste anytime getting on the board to open the second half as Jakobe capped off his hat trick with a 7-yard score that gave the Eagles a 33-point cushion with 9:16 left in the third.

Western Albemarle strung together an impressive drive to open the second half, moving the ball into the red zone, but Howard quickly took care of that, picking off a pass in the shadow of the Eagles’ goal line.