GW routs Western Albemarle 40-8, advancing to regional championship game

“I think it’s really important we started the game hot like we did,” Daniel said. “Coach was telling us in the defensive meetings before the game that everybody has a plan until you punch them in the mouth, and I think we gave them a really good punch in the mouth on those first two possessions that knocked their game plan off and they didn’t know what to do from there.”

Daniel was right as the two early turnovers set the tone early and the Warriors never recovered.

“By the time we got the turnovers and fumble recoveries, that put them out, they just gave up,” Dixon said. “They didn’t want to play us anymore. They really just gave up. By the time the third quarter rolled around, we had put enough points on the board and then we came back out on defense and shut them down again. They just didn’t want (it) anymore.”

Altogether, GW (9-1) recorded five takeaways on the evening with three coming on fumble recoveries and the other two on interceptions. Seniors Tamarion Hawkins and Donavan Howard each recorded picks while Dixon, Daniel and sophomore Darrell Mabin each added fumble recoveries.

“I’ve got to give it up to the coaches, they prepared us great for the playoffs and as we land our keys we keep going and just make plays,” Mabin said.