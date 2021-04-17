GW season comes to end in 35-21 lost at region championship game

SALEM — Midway through the fourth quarter, after Salem had scored a touchdown to take a two-score lead, George Washington High School senior linebacker Jacob Bottoms looked over at his guys and reassured them, reminding they had had been in this situation, and not too long ago.

Bottoms was correct, as GW overcame an early two-score deficit with three unanswered touchdowns in the second half of its thrilling victory over Pulaski in last week’s Region 4D semifinal.

The second-seeded Eagles couldn’t muster the same gas against top-ranked Salem in Friday’s Region 4D championship game as the Spartans knocked off GW 35-21 at Salem Football Stadium.

Zavione Woods’ 14-yard touchdown run with :23 seconds left in the third quarter gave Salem (8-0) a 28-14 lead and led to Bottoms’ pep talk. Not long after, senior Sha’Kobe Hairston took the ball under center and found paydirt for the second time on a 1-yard run that pulled GW (6-2) within a score at 28-21 with 9:19 left.

The Spartans went to their bread-and-butter and countered the Eagles’ score with Woods’ second rushing score that doubled down on their lead with just over two minutes remaining.