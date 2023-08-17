Season passes for George Washington High School’s fall sports are now available.

The passes for football and volleyball are now available at the high school or through GoFan.co.

Passes are available for varsity football games, jayvee football games and volleyball matches.

Varsity football season pass (five games) is $28; a JV football season pass (five games) is $24 and a JV/varsity volleyball season pass (seven games) is $36.

Individual tickets may be purchased at the gate or online.

For varsity football, individual tickets are $7; JV football tickets are $6 and JV and varsity volleyball tickets are $6.

They only accept cash for the individual games.