GW standout signs with Youngstown State University: 'It’s going to be a show'

If George Washington football standout Willie Edmunds’ highlight reel was a Hollywood movie, it would be an action-packed summer blockbuster.
From ankle-breaking runs to greased lightning steaks down field to arm blocks that would bust through a brick wall, Edmunds has all the makings of summer popcorn cinema.
While his reel hasn’t earned him a spot in Hollywood, it has allowed him the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing college football.
With his family and current and former teammates and coaches behind him, Edmunds inked his collegiate letter of intent to FCS strong boy Youngstown State University on Wednesday afternoon on the same field where he made his highlights.
Edmunds joins a Youngstown State program led by second-year head coach Doug Phillips that has gone a combined 29-28 over the past five seasons, including 2016’s FCS runner-up performance.
In fitting fashion, Edmunds was in Los Angeles with his Eagles teammate Jalen Strange, along with his parents Patricia and Willie Sr., when he got the official news Youngstown wanted him onboard.
“It was probably Saturday,” Edmunds said last week. “They’ve been on it. They actually wanted me to come up there two weeks ago, but we had to get the paperwork and all that situated so I actually leave Monday. But I’m excited and ready to get started.”
Not the only offer
Youngstown State wasn’t the only Division-I program showing interest in Edmunds as fellow FCS member Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, was offering as well.
In the end, Edmunds’ decision came down to distance, fitting since he spent so much time on the field creating space between him and his opponents.
“I ended up picking the closest ride, and I actually liked it a lot better at Youngstown,” Edmunds said. “I talked to all the coaches and really left impressed by the staff.”
While Edmunds is excited to get started, it’s only normal he feels a bit of apprehension as well.
“I’m pretty nervous, it’s a little far from home, but overall I’m really ready to get started and am going to go up there and do my thing.”
Having been there for every step of Edmunds’ life, both on the field and off, it’s no surprise his parents shared in on their son’s excitement. Especially considering it came with a free academic ride.
“It feels great,” Patricia said. “It’s a great opportunity, especially with his scholarship. That made it even better. He has to report there on Monday and we just got back from California so we’re headed back out this weekend.”
His cousins, Terrell, Tremaine and Trey, will also be able to help with the transition as they will be in their cousin’s backyard.
“As soon as I committed, I texted them and said, ‘I’m 45 minutes away from you now,’ and they said, ‘yes sir,’ I’ve already got the game passes for next season,” Edmunds said laughing.
It also didn’t go unnoticed by Edmunds’ parents.
“He’s going to be right in the middle of both of them,” Patricia said. “When I looked at the map, it was Buffalo, it was Pittsburgh and I went, ‘Wow, he’s right in the middle,’ so maybe they’ll come down and check on him or get him sometime.”
Standout running backs
GW has produced its share of standout running backs over the past decade. David Wilson. KeShaun Forest. Wesley Graves. It was Graves that Edmunds sat behind for two years, patiently awaiting his turn. And when he got it, Edmunds was ready.
Edmunds plans on bringing that same determination and patience to Youngstown State.
“The coaches here have always taught me to be respectful and be dedicated, wait your turn, and when you go, shine,” Edmunds said.
Willie Sr. cited his son’s humility and passion for the game as the main traits his son will carry with him to Youngstown.
“He’s humble, he loves the game and he gets along with people well,” Willie said. “I guess you would call that Southern charm. And as far as talent, he’ll give them something to cheer about as well.”
Edmunds has spent the last four years under the tutelage of GW coach Nick Anderson and the rest of his coaching staff. In that time, he’s absorbed a lot of lessons from Anderson, but there’s one that sits above the rest, and is one he plans on taking to the Penguins next season.
“Respect, the coaches here have really taught me to be respectful of others, work hard and be humble,” Edmunds said.
Modesty was the theme talking about Edmunds as his mother cited it as his biggest strength as well and the one most learned by Anderson and his staff.
“He’s going to work hard, he’s going to have a great work ethic, he’s going to get along and be a team player and that’s one thing I’ve always loved about him, he’s a team player,” Patricia said. “He’s never been one where’s trying to get all the glory or shine. He’s been humble all the way through whether he played or had to sit on the bench. I always told him, ‘Be ready when they call your number’ and he’s always done that.”
Edmunds has one simple message he wants to give to Youngstown State fans: “I’m ready to go. I want to let them know I’m here and ready to go, so get ready, because it’s going to be a show.”