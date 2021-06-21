GW standout signs with Youngstown State University: 'It’s going to be a show'

“He’s humble, he loves the game and he gets along with people well,” Willie said. “I guess you would call that Southern charm. And as far as talent, he’ll give them something to cheer about as well.”

Edmunds has spent the last four years under the tutelage of GW coach Nick Anderson and the rest of his coaching staff. In that time, he’s absorbed a lot of lessons from Anderson, but there’s one that sits above the rest, and is one he plans on taking to the Penguins next season.

“Respect, the coaches here have really taught me to be respectful of others, work hard and be humble,” Edmunds said.

Modesty was the theme talking about Edmunds as his mother cited it as his biggest strength as well and the one most learned by Anderson and his staff.

“He’s going to work hard, he’s going to have a great work ethic, he’s going to get along and be a team player and that’s one thing I’ve always loved about him, he’s a team player,” Patricia said. “He’s never been one where’s trying to get all the glory or shine. He’s been humble all the way through whether he played or had to sit on the bench. I always told him, ‘Be ready when they call your number’ and he’s always done that.”

Edmunds has one simple message he wants to give to Youngstown State fans: “I’m ready to go. I want to let them know I’m here and ready to go, so get ready, because it’s going to be a show.”