GW steamrolls Comets with 45-7 victory

SOUTH BOSTON — President George W. Bush was in the Oval Office the last time Halifax defeated George Washington on the gridiron in Danville back in 2005.

Ever since, the series has been all GW.

That trend didn’t change Friday night as GW steamrolled Halifax 45-7 to remain undefeated in Piedmont District play.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to continue that trend as junior quarterback Jackson Byrnes punched the ball into the end zone on the ground on GW’s second drive of the game to take an early 6-0 lead.

Byrnes continued building his stock when he snuck into the end zone on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, making it a 12-0 game midway through the opening quarter and giving him his second rushing score of the night.

“Our first drive we didn’t get into the end zone but then our defense punched the ball out and got us the ball right outside the goal line, it was a really easy run, I just followed my linemen and they pushed me into the end zone,” Byrnes said. “Then for the second we had the momentum on our side and just rolled down the field.”