GW steamrolls Comets with 45-7 victory

SOUTH BOSTON — President George W. Bush was in the Oval Office the last time Halifax defeated George Washington on the gridiron in Danville back in 2005.
Ever since, the series has been all GW.
That trend didn’t change Friday night as GW steamrolled Halifax 45-7 to remain undefeated in Piedmont District play.
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to continue that trend as junior quarterback Jackson Byrnes punched the ball into the end zone on the ground on GW’s second drive of the game to take an early 6-0 lead.
Byrnes continued building his stock when he snuck into the end zone on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, making it a 12-0 game midway through the opening quarter and giving him his second rushing score of the night.
“Our first drive we didn’t get into the end zone but then our defense punched the ball out and got us the ball right outside the goal line, it was a really easy run, I just followed my linemen and they pushed me into the end zone,” Byrnes said. “Then for the second we had the momentum on our side and just rolled down the field.”
Byrnes kept the scoring going with his arm, hooking up with senior Zavion King for a 13-yard reception that gave GW (2-1, 2-0 Piedmont) a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It was senior Willie Edmunds’ turn to punch the clock next as he capped off a three-play, 20-yard drive, with a 13-yard scamper on a pitch to the right that made it a 26-0 ballgame with 11:26 left in the opening half.
Halifax (0-2, 0-2) was able to come up with a defensive stop on GW’s next drive but the Comets’ offense couldn’t repay the favor and after a quick three-and-out, Edmunds scored his second of three rushing touchdowns on the evening, rushing down the right sideline for an 18-yard score that made it a 33-0 contest going into the break.
All of the Eagles’ first three scores came after their defense forced a turnover deep in Halifax territory. Altogether, GW forced four Halifax turnovers on the evening with three fumbles and a senior Sha’Kobe Hairston interception.
“It takes a lot of practice,” said junior Ahmad Poole. “We really push each other in practice and work hard and that’s the effort and results that pour out onto the field.”
And the Eagles’ defensive efforts were real against the Comets on Friday night. A week after shutting out Patrick County, it appeared GW was headed for another as it goose egged Halifax’s offense until late in the fourth quarter when Halifax’s Dominic Chandler pulled in a 57-yard touchdown pass to lead to the final score.
Up until Chandler’s score, the Eagles hadn’t surrendered a score in seven quarters of play.
“Our first week, we took a big L so ever since then, we’ve been straight pushing it in practice every day and now it’s helping us show out on the field,” Poole said.
Byrnes added, “I play scout team against the starting defense and they give hard work on every single rep and make it hard for the scout offense to get anything so they’re doing really well in practice.”
Edmunds’ third score of the night, a 36-yard run, gave GW a 39-0 lead with 11:51 left in the third quarter and sophomore Razavier Carter added the Eagles’ final score when he took off down the right sideline for a 14-yard touchdown, the first of his high school career.
Byrnes finished the night with two rushing touchdowns to go along with his passing strike to King. Edmunds paced GW’s running game, recording his second consecutive hat trick while Carter added a score on the ground as well.
Hairston added an interception on defense.
GW is looking to fill a gap in its schedule next week as its original matchup against Piedmont foe Bassett was canceled due to the Bengals’ COVID-19 protocols.